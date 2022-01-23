UP Election 2022: कैबिनेट मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर का तंज, 10 मार्च को अखिलेश यादव कहेंगे- ईवीएम बेवफा है

#WATCH | Today they say it's new SP (Samajwadi Party) but I want to say "Yeh Vahi Sapa hai, Jisse Janta Khafa hai Aur 10 March ko Akhilesh Ji Kahenge EVM Bewafa hai": Union Minister Anurag Thakur during door to door poll campaign in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/wJtNUX6wF5— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 23, 2022
Akhilesh Yadav during his govt was not able to provide electricity even for 300 hours but now announced giving free 300 units of electricity. During their govt, electric wires were used for drying clothes: Union Minister Anurag Thakur during door to door poll campaign in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/WnwxTkSpDK— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 23, 2022
