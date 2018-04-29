शहर चुनें

अखिलेश यादव की घोषणा, हाईस्कूल व इंटर की मेरिट लिस्ट के 11-11 छात्र-छात्राओं को देंगे लैपटॉप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 29 Apr 2018 08:21 PM IST
अखिलेश यादव
अखिलेश यादव - फोटो : amar ujala
समाजवादी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने यूपी बोर्ड के सभी छात्र-छात्राओं को सफलता की बधाई दी और हाईस्कूल व इंटर की मेरिट लिस्ट के सर्वप्रथम 11-11 छात्र-छात्राओं को लैपटॉप देने का वादा किया।
आपको बता दें कि सपा सरकार में यूपी बोर्ड में सफलता पाने वाले अभ्यर्थियों को वो पहले भी सम्मानित करते रहे हैं।

वहीं, वर्तमान मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने छात्र-छात्राओं को बधाई दी और परीक्षा परिणाम पर संतुष्टि जताई।


