अखिलेश ने काफिला रुकवाकर की दुर्घटना पीड़ितों की मदद, कहा- हटाए जाएं आवारा पशु

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Tue, 17 Jul 2018 10:47 PM IST
घायलों की मदद करते अखिलेश यादव।
घायलों की मदद करते अखिलेश यादव। - फोटो : amar ujala
यूपी के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव की कुछ तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही हैं। जिसमें वो दुर्घटना में घायलों की मदद करते नजर आ रहे हैं। दरअसल, आगरा एक्सप्रेस वे पर एक जानवर को बचाते-बचाते एक गाड़ी दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गई। जिसमें इस्कॉन मंदिरों से भक्त थे।
वहां से निकल रहे अखिलेश यादव ने अपना काफिला रुकवाकर उनकी मदद की और उन्हें जल्द से जल्द अस्पताल भिजवाया।

ये तस्वीरें जब उनके ट्विटर अकाउंट से डाली गईं तो वायरल हो गई। साथ में उन्होंने ये भी लिखा कि हाइवे पर होने वाली इन घटनाओं को रोकने के लिए आवारा पशुओं के लिए सरकार को प्रबंध करना चाहिए।
 


अखिलेश की ये तस्वीरें अब तक कई बार रीट्वीट की जा चुकी हैं।

