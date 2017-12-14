बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
रद्द नहीं होगी 72825 सहायक अध्यापकों की नियुक्तियां, हाईकोर्ट से याचिका खारिज
Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 12:17 PM IST
परिषदीय विद्यालयों में 72825 सहायक अध्यापकों की नियुक्तियां रद्द करने की मांग इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट ने खारिज कर दी है। कोर्ट ने कहा है कि इस प्रकरण का सुप्रीमकोर्ट से निस्तारण हो चुका है लिहाजा याचीगण के पास नियुक्ति शासनादेश और विज्ञापन को चुनौती देने का विकल्प नहीं रह गया है।
