Download App
आपका शहर Close

रद्द नहीं होगी 72825 सहायक अध्यापकों की नियुक्तियां, हाईकोर्ट से याचिका खारिज

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, इलाहाबाद

Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 12:17 PM IST
72,825 assistant teacher recruitment case, HC says- recruit as per supreme court's order

परिषदीय विद्यालयों में 72825 सहायक अध्यापकों की नियुक्तियां रद्द करने की मांग इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट ने खारिज कर दी है। कोर्ट ने कहा है कि इस प्रकरण का सुप्रीमकोर्ट से निस्तारण हो चुका है लिहाजा याचीगण के पास नियुक्ति शासनादेश और विज्ञापन को चुनौती देने का विकल्प नहीं रह गया है।

 

Comments

Browse By Tags

allahabad high court teachers recruitment board teachers recruitment 2017 in up

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

Video: एमएस धोनी और हार्दिक पांड्या ने लगाई रेस, विजेता का अंदाजा लगाना हुआ मुश्किल

100 metre rash between dhoni and hardik pandya
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

हाईवे पर जा रहे थे दो ट्रक, अचानक पुल टूटकर गंगा में गिरा, हादसे की तस्वीरें रोंगटे खड़े कर देंगी

horrible photos of uttarkashi valley bridge broken on Gangotri highway
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

संसद परिसर में हुआ कुछ ऐसा कि आडवाणी के लिए भीड़ से बाहर आए राहुल और पकड़ लिया उनका हाथ

rahul gandhi helped lk advani to get proper place to stand on 16th anniversary of parliament attack
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

'बेघर' होने के बाद सपना चौधरी की ऐसी फोटो आई सामने, Bigg Boss भी शरमा जाएंगे

sapna chaudhary photo viral with benafsha soonawala, bigg boss 11
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

नसीमुद्दीन, राजभर और मेवालाल सहित 22 बसपा नेताओं के खिलाफ चार्जशीट तैयार, लगेगा पॉक्सो

chargesheet prepared against nasimuddin and other BSP leaders.
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

यूपीकोका में योगी सरकार ने किए बेहद कड़े प्रावधान, अपराधियों को सजा-ए-मौत तक संभव

to control crime up coca approved in cabinet meeting
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

BBAU दीक्षांत समारोह: गलत व्यवहार का आरोप लगाते हुए दो दलित छात्रों ने मेडल लेने से किया इंकार

two BBAU students denied to take medal in convocation day.
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!