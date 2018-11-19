शहर चुनें

57.60 लाख से दुरुस्त होंगे 11 संपर्क मार्ग

57.60 लाख से दुरुस्त होंगे 11 संपर्क मार्ग

Lucknow Bureau Updated Mon, 19 Nov 2018 11:05 PM IST
67.60 लाख कर दुरुस्त होंगे संपर्क मार्ग
बहराइच। शहर और आसपास के इलाकों की सड़कों और संपर्क मार्गों को दुरुस्त करने की कवायद शुरू हो गई है। इससे लोगों का आवागमन सुगम हो सकेगा। शासन की ओर से इस मामले में 11 परियोजनाओं के लिए 67.60 लाख का बजट जारी किया गया है।


नानपारा नगर से सटे ग्राम असवा, शिवपुर बाजार, भगवानपुर बाजार, मोतीपुर आदि इलाकों में संपर्क मार्ग की हालत खस्ता होने से लोगों को आवागमन में काफी दुश्वारियां उठानी पड़ रही हैं।


इस मामले में कई बार प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों को पत्र लिखा गया। लेकिन सुनवाई नहीं हो रही थी। अब शासन ने मामले को संज्ञान में लिया है। इसके तहत नानपारा तहसील क्षेत्र में इंटरलाकिंग की 11 परियोजनाओं को मंजूरी दी गई है।


अधिशासी अभियंता ग्रामीण अभियंत्रण विभाग को काम सौंपा गया है। अधिशासी अभियंता एके सक्सेना ने बताया कि 67.60 लाख बजट मंजूर हुआ है। इसके तहत टेंडर प्रक्रिया चल रही है। कोशिश है कि नवंबर माह के अंत से निर्माण कार्य शुरू करवा दिया जाए। जिससे ऊबड़-खाबड़ मार्गों से लोगों को निजात मिल सके।

