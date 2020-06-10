शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Lifestyle ›   banana buying guide tips how to pick the best bunch of bananas

केला खरीदते समय इन बातों का रखना चाहिए ध्यान, जानिए केला खरीदने का सही तरीका

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 10 Jun 2020 04:16 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
1 of 7
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : Pixabay
केला हर मौसम में आसानी से उपलब्ध हो जाता है। ये फल स्वास्थ्य के लिए लाभकारी होता है। कई डाक्टर रोज एक केला खाने की सलाह देते हैं। केले के सेवन से इंस्टैंट एनर्जी मिलती है। आज हम आपको बताएंगे केला खरीदने का सही तरीका। केला खरीदते समय कुछ बातों का ध्यान रखन से इस फल के गुणों और स्वाद का फायदा अधिक उठाया जा सकता है। आइए आज जानते हैं केला खरीदते समय किन बातों का ध्यान रखना चाहिए....


 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
घर बैठे करें NDA की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 रु. में; ऑफर सिर्फ आज के लिए ही वैध
Click Here
विज्ञापन
banana buying guide banana buying tips buying bananas in bulk buying banana plants

सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें  लाइफ़ स्टाइल से संबंधित समाचार (Lifestyle News in Hindi), लाइफ़स्टाइल जगत (Lifestyle section) की अन्य खबरें जैसे हेल्थ एंड फिटनेस न्यूज़ (Health  and fitness news), लाइव फैशन न्यूज़, (live fashion news) लेटेस्ट फूड न्यूज़ इन हिंदी, (latest food news) रिलेशनशिप न्यूज़ (relationship news in Hindi) और यात्रा (travel news in Hindi)  आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़ (Hindi News)।  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|

Recommended

Coronaindia
Health & Fitness

फिर से जोर न पकड़े कोरोना संक्रमण, करने होंगे ये उपाय: अध्ययन

10 जून 2020

Coronavirus Drug Update
Health & Fitness

लंगूरो में असरदार साबित हुई यह दवा, अब कोरोना मरीजों पर चल रहा ट्रायल

10 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
घर बैठे करें NDA की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 रु. में; ऑफर सिर्फ आज के लिए ही वैध
Safalta class

घर बैठे करें NDA की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 रु. में; ऑफर सिर्फ आज के लिए ही वैध
कोरोना की कोई निश्चित दवा उपलब्ध नहीं है
Health & Fitness

कोरोना के इलाज में यह दवा है असरदार, अमेरिकी शोध में दावा- तीन दिन में मिला आराम 

10 जून 2020

बॅालीवुड की मशहूर अभिनेत्री सोनम कपूर
Health & Fitness

Weight Loss Tips: बॅालीवुड में एंट्री से पहले 86 किलो वजन था सोनम कपूर का, वजन कम करने के लिए अपनाएं ये टिप्स

10 जून 2020

फ्री में पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली और बनाएं अपने जीवन को आसान
Kundli

फ्री में पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली और बनाएं अपने जीवन को आसान
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

कोरोना से जंग: इम्यूनिटी को बूस्ट करने के लिए घर में बनाएं ये काढ़ा, स्वास्थ्य के लिए है लाभदायक

10 जून 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Food

Summer Healthy Drinks: गर्मियों में तरोताजा रहने के लिए करें इन जूसों का सेवन

10 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

Summer Tips: मिट्टी के घड़े का पानी स्वास्थ्य के लिए होता है लाभदायक, गर्मियों में सन स्ट्रोक से बचाए

10 जून 2020

कोरोना वायरस पर नए अध्ययन में चौंकाने वाले परिणाम सामने आए हैं।
Health & Fitness

कोरोना वायरस किसी सतह पर कितनी देर जिंदा रहता है और फैलता है? चौंंकाने वाला खुलासा

10 जून 2020

घर बैठे करें NDA की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 रु. में; ऑफर सिर्फ आज के लिए ही वैध
Safalta class

घर बैठे करें NDA की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 रु. में; ऑफर सिर्फ आज के लिए ही वैध
विज्ञापन
कोरोना वायरस पर अमेरिका की राय अलग
Health & Fitness

कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण पर दुनिया से अलग है अमेरिका का दावा, सीडीसी ने चौंकाया

10 जून 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Yoga and Health

जोड़ों के दर्द से छुटकारा दिलाते हैं ये 3 योगासन, नियमित करें अभ्यास

10 जून 2020

फ्री में पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली और बनाएं अपने जीवन को आसान
Kundli

फ्री में पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली और बनाएं अपने जीवन को आसान
गैरसैंण
Travel

उत्तराखंड के मध्य में स्थित है गैरसैंण, कुमाऊंनी-गढ़वाली सभ्यता व संस्कृति का अनूठा संगम

10 जून 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Relationship

Relationship Tips: रिलेशनशिप को बेहतर बनाने के लिए अपनाएं ये आसान टिप्स

10 जून 2020

कुछ इसी तरह का होगा मास्क (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Health & Fitness

पोलैंड में बिहार के बेटे ने इंजीनियरिंग छात्रों से तैयार करवाया थ्रीडी प्रिंटर से बना मास्क

9 जून 2020

ऑनलाइन सर्वे में कई तरह की चौंकाने वाली बातें सामने आई हैं
Health & Fitness

कोरोना: खानपान में ब्लीच और सैनिटाइजर इस्तेमाल कर रहे लोग, जानें कितना खतरनाक

9 जून 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lifestyle

कोरोना से जंग: ऑफिस जाते समय इन बातों का रखना होगा ध्यान, कोरोना से बचने में काम आएंगे ये उपाय

9 जून 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lifestyle

गले लगाते समय इन बातों का रखेंगे ध्यान तो कम हो जाएगा कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमण का खतरा

9 जून 2020

Coronavirus
Health & Fitness

क्या नाले के गंदे पानी से भी फैल सकता है कोरोना वायरस? आईआईटी के शोध में हुआ खुलासा

9 जून 2020

unlock 1.0
Lifestyle

Unlock 1.0: मॅाल और मंदिर जाते समय इन बातों का रखें ध्यान, कोरोना से बचाव के लिए जरूरी है इन नियमों का पालन

9 जून 2020

कोरोना वायरस (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
Health & Fitness

एसिम्प्टोमैटिक यानी बिना लक्षण वाले मरीजों पर डब्ल्यूएचओ ने क्या कहा?

9 जून 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

Weight Loss Tips in Summer: गर्मियों में वजन कम करने के लिए अपने डाइट प्लान में शामिल करें ये चीजें

9 जून 2020

'सोशल बबल' मॉडल (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
Health & Fitness

क्या है न्यूजीलैंड का 'सोशल बबल' मॉडल, कोरोना वायरस से बचने के लिए कितना जरूरी?

9 जून 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Food

Healthy Summer Diet: गर्मियों में अपनी डाइट में इस फल को करें शामिल, शरीर में नहीं होगी पानी की कमी

9 जून 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : Pixabay
केला
केला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
banana
banana - फोटो : social media
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : social media
banana
banana - फोटो : social media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited