कोरोना से जंग: ऑफिस जाते समय इन बातों का रखना होगा ध्यान, कोरोना से बचने में काम आएंगे ये उपाय

{"_id":"5edf914bf916cf569a0f3134","slug":"unlock-1-0-rules-guidelines-for-office-how-to-stay-safe-from-coronavirus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0902\u0917: \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0916\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f","category":{"title":"Lifestyle","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","slug":"lifestyle"}}
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
- फोटो : Pexels
{"_id":"5edf914bf916cf569a0f3134","slug":"unlock-1-0-rules-guidelines-for-office-how-to-stay-safe-from-coronavirus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0902\u0917: \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0916\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f","category":{"title":"Lifestyle","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","slug":"lifestyle"}}
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
- फोटो : Pixabay
{"_id":"5edf914bf916cf569a0f3134","slug":"unlock-1-0-rules-guidelines-for-office-how-to-stay-safe-from-coronavirus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0902\u0917: \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0916\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f","category":{"title":"Lifestyle","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","slug":"lifestyle"}}
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
- फोटो : Pixabay
{"_id":"5edf914bf916cf569a0f3134","slug":"unlock-1-0-rules-guidelines-for-office-how-to-stay-safe-from-coronavirus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0902\u0917: \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0916\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f","category":{"title":"Lifestyle","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","slug":"lifestyle"}}
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5edf914bf916cf569a0f3134","slug":"unlock-1-0-rules-guidelines-for-office-how-to-stay-safe-from-coronavirus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0902\u0917: \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0916\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f","category":{"title":"Lifestyle","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","slug":"lifestyle"}}
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5edf914bf916cf569a0f3134","slug":"unlock-1-0-rules-guidelines-for-office-how-to-stay-safe-from-coronavirus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0902\u0917: \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0916\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f","category":{"title":"Lifestyle","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","slug":"lifestyle"}}
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
- फोटो : पेक्सेल्स
{"_id":"5edf914bf916cf569a0f3134","slug":"unlock-1-0-rules-guidelines-for-office-how-to-stay-safe-from-coronavirus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0902\u0917: \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0916\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f","category":{"title":"Lifestyle","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","slug":"lifestyle"}}
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
- फोटो : pixabay
{"_id":"5edf914bf916cf569a0f3134","slug":"unlock-1-0-rules-guidelines-for-office-how-to-stay-safe-from-coronavirus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0902\u0917: \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0916\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f","category":{"title":"Lifestyle","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","slug":"lifestyle"}}
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
- फोटो : pixabay