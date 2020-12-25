जम्मू-कश्मीरः गांदरबल हमले में घायल जवान शहीद, अधिकारियों ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

बता दें कि बुधवार शाम को आतंकियों ने जिले के दादरहामा इलाके के तौहीद चौक में स्थित सीआरपीएफ की 115वीं बटालियन के जवानों को निशाना बनाते हुए ग्रेनेड दागा था। इस हमले में सीआरपीएफ के तीन जवान घायल हो गए थे।
Jammu and Kashmir: Wreath laying ceremony of— ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2020
Constable Mritunjoy Chetia who lost his life after suffering injuries during a grenade attack by terrorists on December 23 in Ganderbal, held at Srinagar. pic.twitter.com/PAb32uDR0T
