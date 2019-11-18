शहर चुनें

Two youth missing in Kishtwar, talk of joining terrorist organization

जम्मू-कश्मीरः किश्तवाड़ में दो युवक लापता, आतंकी संगठन में शामिल होने की चर्चा से मचा हड़कंप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू/श्रीनगर Updated Mon, 18 Nov 2019 01:11 PM IST
आतंकी (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
आतंकी (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
जम्मू कश्मीर के किश्तवाड़ में दच्छन तहसील के दो युवकों के लापता होने के बाद हड़कंप मचा हुआ है। दोनों के आतंकी संगठन में शामिल होने की आशंका के बाद पुलिस ने जांच शुरू कर दी। इसके अलावा पूरे मामले में खुफिया एजेंसियां भी नजर बनाए हुए हैं।
बताया जाता है कि 13 नवंबर से सोंदर गांव से दो युवक घर से लापता हो गए। तलाश करने के बाद भी उनकी कोई जानकारी नहीं मिल पाई।

इसके बाद इस मामले में पुलिस ने जांच शुरू कर दी है और उनकी तलाश कर रही है। आशंका जताई जा रही है दोनों आतंकी संगठन में शामिल हो गए हैं।
intelligence agencies terrorist organization terrorist jammu kashmir
नेपाल के प्रधानमंत्री केपी शर्मा ओली (फाइल फोटो)
World

नेपाल के प्रधानमंत्री ओली का एलान, काला पानी इलाके से हटाए जाएंगे भारतीय सैनिक

18 नवंबर 2019

