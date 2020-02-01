शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Two students of class 11th were arrested while trying to cross LoC in Baramulla jammu kashmir

जम्मू कश्मीरः एलओसी पार करते हुए दो लड़के गिरफ्तार, पूछताछ के बाद परिवार को सौंपा गया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sat, 01 Feb 2020 04:51 PM IST
विज्ञापन
एलओसी
एलओसी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू कश्मीर के बारामुला में आज दो लड़कों को एलओसी पार करते हुए पकड़ा गया। दोनों लड़के 11वीं के छात्र हैं। दोनों दक्षिणी कश्मीर के निवासी रहने वाले हैं। सुरक्षाबलों ने दोनों लड़कों को उनके परिवार के सुपुर्द कर दिया है।
विज्ञापन
एसएसपी बारामुला के मुताबिक सुरक्षाबलों ने इलाके के दो लड़कों को एलओसी पार करते हुए देखा। आनन-फानन में दोनों को पकड़ा गया। पूछताछ के बाद दोनों लड़कों को उनके परिवार को सौंप दिया गया है।
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Nirbhaya Case
Delhi NCR

दोषियों की फांसी टलने पर रो पड़ीं निर्भया की वकील, मां बोलीं-दरिंदों के वकील ने सही साबित...

1 फरवरी 2020

यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ का लाइफस्टाइल
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर आते ही ये पांच काम जरूर करते हैं CM योगी, देखते ही दौड़ी आती हैं 'गौरी-गायत्री'

1 फरवरी 2020

New year 2020 will be special for Gorakhpur residents 20 gifts will be available
Gorakhpur

साल 2020 गोरखपुर वासियों के लिए होगा बेहद खास, मिलेंगी ये 20 बड़ी सौगातें

1 फरवरी 2020

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
भारत बनाम न्यूजीलैंड 4th टी20
Cricket News

Highlights, IND vs NZ, 4th T20: सुपर ओवर में भारत की लगातार दूसरी जीत, सीरीज में 4-0 की लीड

31 जनवरी 2020

Cricket News

भारत के इनकार के बाद पाकिस्तान पस्त, यूएई में हो सकता है एशिया कप

1 फरवरी 2020

ind vs pak
भारत-पाकिस्तान
भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान
भारत-पाकिस्तान
Cricket News

भारत के इनकार के बाद पाकिस्तान पस्त, यूएई में हो सकता है एशिया कप

1 फरवरी 2020

बजट 2020 (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
Business Diary

Budget Q&A: क्या आपको मालूम है बजट से जुड़े इन शब्दों का अर्थ ?

1 फरवरी 2020

jammu kashmir loc loc in baramulla
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Budget 2020
Business Diary

Budget 2020 Highlights: इनकम टैक्स : छूट तभी जब आप रियायतें छोड़ें

1 फरवरी 2020

बजट 2020
Business Diary

Budget 2020: अब तक के बड़े एलान, जानें किसको हुआ फायदा और नुकसान

1 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
महिला थाने में प्रेमी- प्रेमिका की शादी
Gorakhpur

यूपी पुलिस ने दिखाया 'प्यार', परिजन किए तैयार, थाने में ही रचा दी प्रेमी-प्रेमिका की शादी

1 फरवरी 2020

स्टारडस्ट फोटोशूट
Bollywood

90s के इन फनी फोटोशूट्स को नहीं देखा तो देख लीजिए, आप भी कहेंगे- अवॉर्ड तो बनता है भाई!

1 फरवरी 2020

Madhu Chopra, Priyanka and Nick
Bollywood

प्रियंका की बोल्ड ड्रेस पर मां का बयान, ट्रोलर्स को बोलीं- 'ये उसका शरीर है जो मन करेगा करेगी'

1 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
ind vs pak
Cricket News

भारत के इनकार के बाद पाकिस्तान पस्त, यूएई में हो सकता है एशिया कप

1 फरवरी 2020

farrukhabad hostage case
Lucknow

फर्रुखाबाद: आरोपी सुभाष बाथम की पत्नी रूबी ने कहा था-‘ऐसे कैसे छोड़ दें, एक-एक करोड़ के बच्चे हैं’

1 फरवरी 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: कब तक बचेंगे दरिंदे?, दोषियों के पास अभी बाकी हैं ये कानूनी विकल्प

1 फरवरी 2020

रवि शंकर प्रसाद
India News

शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शन कर रहे लोगों से बातचीत के लिए मोदी सरकार तैयार, रखी यह शर्त

1 फरवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case
Delhi NCR

दोषियों की फांसी टलने पर रो पड़ीं निर्भया की वकील, मां बोलीं-दरिंदों के वकील ने सही साबित...

1 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Lieutenant General YK Joshi
Jammu

कारगिल युद्ध में पाक को धूल चटाने वाले लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल वाईके जोशी बने उत्तरी कमान प्रमुख

लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल वाईके जोशी को शुक्रवार को उत्तरी कमान में जीओसी-इन-सी के पद पर नियुक्त किया गया। लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल वाईके जोशी को 12 जून 1982 को 13 जेएके आरआईएफ कमीशन में नियुक्त किया गया था और बाद में उसी यूनिट की कमान संभाली थी।

1 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
बजट
Jammu

बजट 2020: जम्मू-कश्मीर के मुलाजिमों को आयकर सीमा में बढ़ोतरी की आशा

31 जनवरी 2020

महबूबा मुफ्ती
Jammu

जामिया की घटना पर महबूबा मुफ्ती का तंज, कहा- लगता है लोकतंत्र अब भीड़तंत्र में बदल गया

31 जनवरी 2020

बजट से जम्मू कश्मीर के युवाओं को उम्मीदें
Jammu

शिक्षा के लिए ज्यादा बजट चाहते हैं जम्मू-कश्मीर के युवा, बोले- रोजगार के अवसर बढ़ाए सरकार

31 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jammu

ड्यूटी पर तैनात सीआरपीएफ कर्मी  ने गोली मारकर की आत्महत्या

30 जनवरी 2020

coronavirus
Jammu

वुहान में फंसे जम्मू-कश्मीर के 32 विद्यार्थी, बुखारी ने पीएम से लगाई एयरलिफ्ट करने की गुहार

30 जनवरी 2020

crime
Jammu

पत्नी की शिकायत पर पति हिरासत में

1 फरवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीरः कारगर साबित हो रहा ई-कोर्ट मिशन मोड प्रोजेक्ट, साढ़े छह लाख एसएमएस का मिला जवाब

31 जनवरी 2020

crime
Jammu

दिल्ली नंबर की कार से दो वायरलेस सेट और एलईडी मिली

1 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

कुपवाड़ा में हिजबुल आतंकी गिरफ्तार, एके-47 राइफल, मैगजीन और अन्य हथियार बरामद

30 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

Budget 2020: जानिए शिक्षा और नौकरी में मोदी सरकार ने बजट में क्या खास दिया

बजट 2020 में शिक्षा के क्षेत्र की बात करते हुए वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने कहा कि देश में नई शिक्षा नीति का एलान जल्द होगा। जानिए वित्त मंत्री ने शिक्षा और नौकरी के क्षेत्र के लिए क्या दिया।

1 फरवरी 2020

बजट 2020 2:30

कम समय में निर्मला सीतारमण कैसे पहुंचीं राजनीतिक ऊंचाइयों पर, देखिए पूरी कहानी

1 फरवरी 2020

निर्मला सीतारमण 1:36

हेल्थ सेक्टर को मोदी सरकार का तोहफा, 2025 तक टीबी को देश से किया जाएगा आउट

1 फरवरी 2020

बजट 2020 1:32

बजट पर विपक्षी नेताओं ने सरकार को घेरा, राहुल गांधी ने बजट भाषण को बताया खोखला

1 फरवरी 2020

बजट 2020 1:07

बजट 2020: निर्मला सीतारमण ने रेलवे को दी सौगात, जानिए बजट में रेलवे को क्या मिला

1 फरवरी 2020

Related

अस्पताल में भर्ती बच्चे
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: उधमपुर में अज्ञात बीमारी से एक और बच्चे की मौत, अब तक हो चुकी हैं 12 मौतें

30 जनवरी 2020

political news
Jammu

पीओके लेने से कोई ताकत नहीं रोक सकती

1 फरवरी 2020

कश्मीर में प्रीपेड मोबाइल और इंटरनेट बहाल
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः घाटी में मोबाइल फोन व इंटरनेट सेवाएं फिर हुईं शुरू

27 जनवरी 2020

उपराज्यपाल गिरीश चंद्र मुर्मू
Jammu

गणतंत्र दिवस: ऐतिहासिक पलों का गवाह बना जम्मू का एमए स्टेडियम, मुर्मू बोले- पिछला साल बदलाव का था

26 जनवरी 2020

विजयपुर में रामगढ़ मार्ग पर लगा जाम।
Jammu

जाम के झाम से जूझ रहा मुख्य बाजार

1 फरवरी 2020

युवाओं को उनके परिवारों को सौंपती पुलिस
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः आतंक की ओर जा रहे युवाओं को वापस लाई पुलिस, परिवार ने कहा- आपका बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद

29 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited