पीएम कहते हैं कि लोकतंत्र की जीत हुई, लेकिन यहां चुनाव लड़ने वालों को परेशान किया जा रहाः उमर

Referring to DDC polls, the PM today said that democracy has won but the government has started to harass those who fought the election in Shopian. They are being put under preventive detention for no reason: J&K National Conference leader Omar Abdullah pic.twitter.com/w1k4cpobgN— ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2020
Two senior leaders of the National Conference were detained after the declaration of the DDC poll results. One lady of our party who won in the election in Shopian was forced to join Apni Party. We have a phone recording to prove it: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah https://t.co/C74cx5eFKE— ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2020
