लद्दाख घूमने जा सकते हैं पर्यटक, बस पास में रखना होगा नकारात्मक कोरोना परीक्षण रिपोर्ट

Tourism is one of the most important revenue-generating & economy driving industries here. Due to #COVID19, there are no tourists here this year. But we are working to implement SOPs to combat COVID. Tourists can come here with their negative test reports: JT Namgyal, MP, Ladakh https://t.co/PX1rK9bVyn— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020
