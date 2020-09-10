शहर चुनें
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Tourists can come Ladakh with their negative corona test reports

लद्दाख घूमने जा सकते हैं पर्यटक, बस पास में रखना होगा नकारात्मक कोरोना परीक्षण रिपोर्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लद्दाख Updated Thu, 10 Sep 2020 06:28 PM IST
विज्ञापन
JT Namgyal, MP, Ladakh
JT Namgyal, MP, Ladakh - फोटो : ani

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹365 & To get 20% off, use code: 20OFF

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
लद्दाख की अर्थव्यवस्था के लिए पर्यटन सबसे अधिक महत्वपूर्ण उद्योग है। लद्दाख के सांसद ने कहा कि कोरोना वायरस की वजह से इस साल यहां एक भी पर्यटक नहीं आया। हालांकि अब हम इससे मुकाबला करने के लिए तैयार हैं। इसके मद्देनजर हम लद्दाख के पर्यटन को खोल रहे हैं। 
विज्ञापन


उन्होंने कहा कि पर्यटक अपनी नकारात्मक कोरोना परीक्षण रिपोर्ट के साथ यहां आ सकते हैं। 
IBPS Clerk 2020 : सफलता की ओर कदम उठाऐं , सरकारी बैंक में नौकरी पायें
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
corona virus jt namgyal ladakh tourism

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

कंगना रनौत और अन्य बॉलीवुड सितारे
Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut: बॉक्स ऑफिस पर कामयाबी से लेकर विवादों की 'क्वीन' तक

10 सितंबर 2020

कंगना रनौत और उद्धव ठाकरे
Bollywood

कंगना के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज, वीडियो पोस्ट कर सीएम उद्धव ठाकरे को कहा था 'तू'

10 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, अंकिता लोखंडे, रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

रिया पर अंकिता लोखंडे ने साधा निशाना, कहा- 'मुझे सौतन और विधवा बताया गया'

10 सितंबर 2020

कंगना रनौत
India News

Live: केंद्रीय मंत्री रामदास अठावले कंगना रनौत से मिलने उनके आवास पर पहुंचे

10 सितंबर 2020

अब्दुल हमीद के शौर्य की कहानी
Auto News

55 साल पहले जब वीर अब्दुल हमीद की RCL माउंटेड जीप ने अमेरिका के उड़ा दिए थे होश

10 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
कंगना रनौत-उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कंगना रनौत के खिलाफ कार्रवाई से राज्यपाल नाराज, मुंबई में अभिनेत्री के खिलाफ एफआईआर

10 सितंबर 2020

प्राची सिंह पृथ्वी शॉ
Cricket News

IPL 2020: प्यार की पिच पर बोल्ड हुए पृथ्वी शॉ, क्या इस एक्ट्रेस को कर रहे डेट?

10 सितंबर 2020

कंगना रनौत
Bollywood

कंगना रनौत पर भड़कीं सलमान खान की ये अभिनेत्री, कहा- 'महाराष्ट्र का नाम बदनाम कर रहीं हैं'

10 सितंबर 2020

Kia Sonet Vs Hyundai Venue
Automobiles

Kia Sonet बुक कराएं या खरीदें Hyundai Venue, पढ़ें 4-मीटर से छोटी इन दोनों SUV का बेस्ट कंपैरिजन

10 सितंबर 2020

अनुराग कश्यप
Bollywood

नेपोटिज्म के खिलाफ मुहिम चलाने वाले अनुराग ने ऐसे बदल लिया पाला, जानें ये 10 दिलचस्प कहानियां

10 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited