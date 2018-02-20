दक्षिणी कश्मीर के पुलवामा जिले के मलंगपोरा में मंगलवार शाम 6 बजे अवंतीपोरा एयरफोर्स स्टेशन पर आतंकियों ने हमला किया है। आतंकियों ने एयरफोर्स स्टेशन पर मौजूद डीएससी सुरक्षाकर्मियों पर गोलीबारी की जिसके बाद सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने भी जवाबी कार्रवाई करते हुए फायरिंग की। डीएससी सुरक्षाकर्मियों की ओर से की गई फायरिंग के बाद आतंकी वहां से फरार हो गए।

