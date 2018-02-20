शहर चुनें

J&K: पुलवामा के मलंगपोरा में एयरफोर्स स्टेशन पर आतंकी हमला, सर्च ऑपरेशन जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Tue, 20 Feb 2018 07:30 PM IST
Terrorists attack at Air Force Station in Malangpora of south Kashmir
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
दक्षिणी कश्मीर के पुलवामा जिले के मलंगपोरा में मंगलवार शाम 6 बजे अवंतीपोरा एयरफोर्स स्टेशन पर आतंकियों ने हमला किया है। आतंकियों ने एयरफोर्स स्टेशन पर मौजूद डीएससी सुरक्षाकर्मियों पर गोलीबारी की जिसके बाद सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने भी जवाबी कार्रवाई करते हुए फायरिंग की। डीएससी सुरक्षाकर्मियों की ओर से की गई फायरिंग के बाद आतंकी वहां से फरार हो गए। 
 
आतंकियों की तलाशी के लिए बड़े पैमाने पर सर्च ऑपरेशन चलाया गया है। फिलहाल किसी के घायल होने की खबर नहीं है।
बता दें कि सोमवार को पाकिस्तान की ओर से उड़ी के हाजीपीर सेक्टर में सीजफायर का उल्लंघन किया गया था। भारतीय जवानों ने भी पाक की इस गोलीबारी का मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया था। सूत्रों के मुताबिक भारतीय सेना द्वारा की गई जवाबी कार्रवाई में पाकिस्तान का बंकर पूरी तरह से तबाह हो गया था। हलांकि इस बात की अभी कोई आधिकरिक पुष्टि नहीं की गई है। इस फायरिंग में सीमा से सटे इलाकों में रहने वाले तीन ग्रामीण घायल हो गए।

