Beats of J&K: 'द बीट्स ऑफ जेएंडके' का टीजर लांच, स्थानीय कलाकार बिखेरेंगे कला का जादू

जम्मू-कश्मीर के स्थानीय कलाकारों को अपनी प्रतिभा दिखाने के लिए प्रोत्साहित करने और सुविधा प्रदान करने के लिए सूचना और जनसंपर्क निदेशालय (डीआईपीआर) ने बुधवार को संगीत कार्यक्रम का टीजर लांच किया। इसका नाम ‘द बीट्स ऑफ जे एंड के’ है।

#TheBeatsOfJandK

J&K is blessed with an abundance of art, culture and music. Meet your own stars in 'The Beats of J&K'- a large canvas for talented youth by Directorate of Information & PR.@PMOIndia @HMOIndia @OfficeOfLGJandK

Catch the Teaser here! pic.twitter.com/4mSCW61GET