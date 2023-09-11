जम्मू-कश्मीर में बड़ी आतंकी साजिश नाकाम: श्रीनगर-बारामूला हाईवे पर संदिग्ध IED बरामद, ट्रैफिक रोका, नष्ट किया

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
#WATCH | Baramulla, J&K: Security forces tightened and traffic movement halted in Baramulla as a suspicious object likely an IED detected on Srinagar Baramulla National Highway at Hanjiwera Pattan. J&K Police, Army and BDS are present on the spot. Further details awaited pic.twitter.com/wIAE7haXUI— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2023
