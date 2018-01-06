Download App
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K: खाई में गिरी यात्रियों से भरी बस, 6 की मौत, 17 घायल

Updated Sat, 06 Jan 2018 06:10 PM IST
six die, 17 injured in Road accident in udhampur of jammu & kashmir
ACCIDENT - फोटो : amar ujala
जम्मू-कश्मीर में दर्दनाक हादसा हो गया। यात्रियों से भरी बस बेकाबू होकर खाई में गिर गई। हादसे में 6 लोगों की मौत की खबर है। जबकि 17 लोगों को गंभीर हालत में उधमपुर जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। 

घटना जम्मू-कश्मीर के उधमपुर जिले के रामनगर में हुई। बताया जा रहा है कि एक मिनी बस उधमपुर से बरोट की ओर जा रही थी। जब बस रामनगर के कावा के पास पहुंची तो अचानक बेकाबू हो गई और गहरी खाई में जा गिरी। 

अभी तक 6 लोगों के शव खाई से निकाल लिए गए हैं। 17 लोगों को गंभीर हालत में अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। पुलिस और आसपास के लोग राहत और बचाव कार्य में लगे हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि अभी मरने वालों की संख्या बढ़ सकती है। 
