बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5072e44f1c1b0b788b6b91","slug":"pics-of-rescue-operation-in-kupwara-sadhna-top","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PICS: \u0915\u0941\u092a\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b\u0940\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u0942\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0924\u093e \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u0947\u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0911\u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
PICS: कुपवाड़ा में बर्फीले तूफान में लापता लोगों के लिए, ऐसे चलाया जा रहा है रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन
amarujala.com- Presented by: चंद्रा पाण्डेय, Updated Sat, 06 Jan 2018 12:25 PM IST
कश्मीर के सीमांत जिले कुपवाड़ा में शुक्रवार को हिमस्खलन की दो घटनाएं हुई थी। जिसमें सात लोगों के लापता होने के बाद शनिवार सुबह फिर से शुरू रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन में 3 लोगों की लाश बरामद की जा चुकी है, वहीं एक शख्स को जिंदा बचाया गया है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
कॉमेंट करें
{"_id":"5a5072e44f1c1b0b788b6b91","slug":"pics-of-rescue-operation-in-kupwara-sadhna-top","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PICS: \u0915\u0941\u092a\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b\u0940\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u0942\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0924\u093e \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u0947\u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0911\u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5072e44f1c1b0b788b6b91","slug":"pics-of-rescue-operation-in-kupwara-sadhna-top","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PICS: \u0915\u0941\u092a\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b\u0940\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u0942\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0924\u093e \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u0947\u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0911\u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5072e44f1c1b0b788b6b91","slug":"pics-of-rescue-operation-in-kupwara-sadhna-top","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PICS: \u0915\u0941\u092a\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b\u0940\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u0942\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0924\u093e \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u0947\u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0911\u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5072e44f1c1b0b788b6b91","slug":"pics-of-rescue-operation-in-kupwara-sadhna-top","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PICS: \u0915\u0941\u092a\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b\u0940\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u0942\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0924\u093e \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u0947\u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0911\u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5072e44f1c1b0b788b6b91","slug":"pics-of-rescue-operation-in-kupwara-sadhna-top","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PICS: \u0915\u0941\u092a\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b\u0940\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u0942\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0924\u093e \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u0947\u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0911\u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.