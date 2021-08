जम्मू-कश्मीर: 'श्री अमरनाथ ईश्वरम' गीत रिलीज, उप-राज्यपाल ने कहा- लोगों की सलामती की दुआ करता हूं

Today on the occasion of Shravan Shivratri,launched the iconic,signature video song on Shri Amarnathji.Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board’s devotional track ‘Shri Amarnath Ishwaram’sung by famous singer Sachet Tandon,reflects divine journey of Lord Shiva with Mata Parvati to Holy cave. pic.twitter.com/49FmXVj1AR