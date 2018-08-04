There was an attempt of forceful entry into the house(Farooq Abdullah's) by an individual named Murfas Shah, resident of Poonch. He forced his way through the VIP gate in an SUV. He was unarmed. Investigation is underway: SD Singh Jamwal IG, Jammu Zone #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/LNC9hc14hv— ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2018
बिहार के मुजफ्फरपुर बालिका गृह कांड में एक के बाद एक नए खुलासे हो रहे हैं। मुजफ्फरपुर पुलिस ने अपनी एक रिपोर्ट में कहा है कि इस कांड का मुख्य आरोपी ब्रजेश ठाकुर सरकारी फंड और ऑर्डर पाने के लिए सेक्स रैकेट चलाता था।
