J&K: पूर्व सीएम फारुख अब्दुल्ला के घर में घुसी कार, कार ड्राइवर को जवानों ने मार गिराया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sat, 04 Aug 2018 11:34 AM IST
जम्मू-कश्मीर के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री के फारुख अब्दुल्ला के भटिंडी जम्मू स्थित आवास के बाहर के एक कार चालक ने घुसपैठ की कोशिश की। इस दौरान सुरक्षाबलों ने उसे बैरिकेडिंग पर रोकने की कोशिश की। मगर युवक के कार न रोकने पर सुरक्षाबलों ने फायरिंग शुरू कर दी। इस दौरान कार सवाल युवक की गोली लगने से मौत हो गई।
एसडी सिंह जामवाल आईजी, जम्मू जोन ने बताया कि, युवक की पहचान मुर्फा शाह, पूंछ निवासी के रूप में हुई है। उसने फारुख अब्दुल्ला के घर में एसयूवी लेकर घुसने का प्रयास किया था। हलांकि उसके पास कोई हथियार नहीं था। फिलहाल मामले की जांच की जा रही है।
 



सूत्रों की माने तो गोली कार सवार युवक के सर पर लगी। वहीं पुलिस सूत्रों की माने तो युवक को कई बार गाड़ी रोकने की चेतावनी दी गई। वार्निंग फायर करने के बावजूद गाड़ी न रोकने पर सुरक्षाबलों ने संदिग्ध युवक को गोली मार दी। गोली सर पर लगने से उसकी मौत हो गई।  
 

