शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   sbi atm loot in kathua jammu kashmir

जम्मू-कश्मीर: कठुआ में एटीएम न तोड़ पाने पर मशीन ही उखाड़ ले गए चोर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Wed, 05 Dec 2018 04:19 PM IST
एटीएम लूट
एटीएम लूट - फोटो : फाइल
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
कठुआ में चोरों ने मंगलवार देर रात एटीएम लूटने की कोशिश। जब चोर एटीएम तोड़ने में नाकाम रहे तो वह मशीन ही उठा कर भाग गए। एटीएम में लाखों की राशि थी। यह एटीएम नेशनल हाईवे पर स्थित था।
विज्ञापन
कठुआ में नेशनल हाईवे पर हीरानगर के छनन अरोरिया में एटीएम न तोड़ पाने पर चोर एसबीआई का एटीएम ही उठा कर ले गए। एटीएम में 3,68,400 रुपये नगदी थी। पुलिस ने मामले में मुकदमा दर्ज का जांच शुरू कर दी है।

Recommended

Cricket News

सहवाग कभी नहीं भूल सकते वो 7 रन, इतिहास न रच पाने का हमेशा रहेगा मलाल

4 दिसंबर 2018

वीरेंद्र सहवाग
वीरेंद्र सहवाग
virender sehwag
वीरेंद्र सहवाग
Cricket News

सहवाग कभी नहीं भूल सकते वो 7 रन, इतिहास न रच पाने का हमेशा रहेगा मलाल

4 दिसंबर 2018

सीएम योगी
Lucknow

बुलंदशहर कांड: सीएम ने आधी रात अफसरों को किया तलब, दिए कड़ी कार्रवाई के निर्देश

5 दिसंबर 2018

Aquarius
Horoscope

कुंभ राशिः आपका आज का दिन

5 दिसंबर 2018

Cricket News

विश्व कप हीरो गौतम गंभीर ने लिया संन्यास, इस टीम के खिलाफ खेलेंगे करियर का आखिरी मैच

5 दिसंबर 2018

गौतम गंभीर
Cricket News

विश्व कप हीरो गौतम गंभीर ने लिया संन्यास, इस टीम के खिलाफ खेलेंगे करियर का आखिरी मैच

5 दिसंबर 2018

बुलंदशहर में बवाल
Meerut

बुलंदशहर बवाल था सुनियोजित, खतरनाक थे दंगाइयों के मंसूबे, खुफिया रिपोर्ट के आधार पर SIT करेगी जांच  

5 दिसंबर 2018

communal tension in bulandshahr
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर बवाल: आज मेरे पिता हुए शहीद, कल किसके पिता की होगी मौत: अभिषेक

5 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
atm loot sbi atm loot theft
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Strange Indian temple where men have to do makeup for getting beautiful wife and good job
Travel

भारत का ऐसा मंदिर जहां सुंदर पत्नी और अच्छी नौकरी के लिए मर्द करते हैं 16 श्रृंगार

5 दिसंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

1971 की जंग में भारतीय सेना ने रचा था इतिहास, मेरठ की इस डिवीजन ने पाकिस्तानी सैनिकों को चटाई थी धूल

5 दिसंबर 2018

Know why Experts Says Momos Are the Worst Street Food ever
Health & Fitness

मोमोज के लिए प्यार बना सकता है आपको बीमार

5 दिसंबर 2018

शिवलिंग
Varanasi

मंदिर कॉरिडोरः अब खुदाई में मिला शिवलिंग, पहले भी मिल चुके हैं मंदिर

4 दिसंबर 2018

Old Campbell Couple
World of Wonders

बुजुर्ग दंपति ने रिटायरमेंट के बाद इस काम के लिए बेच दिया अपना सब कुछ, जानकर विश्वास नहीं कर पाएंगे

3 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
vinesh phogat and somveer rathi
Other Sports

सोमवीर के साथ सात फेरे लेंगी विनेश फोगाट, तारीख तय

3 दिसंबर 2018

सुनील अरोड़ा
India News

सामान्य परिवार के सुनील अरोड़ा का आईएएस अधिकारी से मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त बनने तक का सफर

3 दिसंबर 2018

गुजरात पुलिस
Education

गुजरात : सिपाही भर्ती का पेपर लीक, परीक्षा रद्द

2 दिसंबर 2018

जॉन ऐलन चाउ
India News

अंडमान द्वीप पर जाने के लिए चाउ को दो अमेरिकियों ने किया था प्रेरित: पुलिस

2 दिसंबर 2018

Zanetti train
Supernatural Stories

जब 106 लोगों को ले जा रही ट्रेन सुरंग में घुसते ही रहस्यमयी तरीके से हो गई थी गायब, नहीं मिली आजतक

2 दिसंबर 2018

Most Read

ceasefire violation by pakistan in uri sector jammu kashmir after uri film trailer release
Jammu

जिस समय रिलीज हुआ फिल्म 'उरी' का ट्रेलर, उसी वक्त पाकिस्तान ने उरी में तोड़ा सीजफायर

जम्मू-कश्मीर में बारामुला के कमलकोट उरी सेक्टर में पाकिस्तान ने बुधवार दोपहर सीजफायर का उल्लंघन किया। इस दौरान सेना का दो जवान घायल हो गए। उधर भारतीय सेना ने भी जवाबी कार्रवाई में पाकिस्तानी सेना को मुहतोड़ जवाब दिया।

5 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
मंजोत व उनकी मित्र
Jammu

J&K: मंजोत के किडनी दान करने के मामले पर आया बड़ा फैसला, स्किम्स की ना, अब जाएंगी कोर्ट

5 दिसंबर 2018

मारे गए आतंकी
Jammu

ऑपरेशन ऑल आउट: कश्मीर में मार्च 2017 से अब तक 25 कमांडर सहित 500 आतंकी ढेर

5 दिसंबर 2018

kashmir will get 1000 mega watt extra electricity
Jammu

कश्मीर को मिलेगी एक हजार मेगावाट अतिरिक्त बिजली, यह है वजह

5 दिसंबर 2018

सुरेश रैना पुलिस हेडक्वार्टर जम्मू में डीजीपी दिलबाग सिंह से रूबरू हुए
Local Sports

रणजी मैच के लिए जम्मू पहंचे सुरेश रैना और यूपी की टीम, डीजीपी से की मुलाकात

4 दिसंबर 2018

श्रीनगर में ठंड के चलते पेड़ों की शाखाएं बर्फ से जम गई...
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: घाटी में ठंड से जमने लगा पानी, श्रीनगर में सीजन की सबसे सर्द रात

4 दिसंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

J&K: शोपियां थाने के पास संदिग्ध हलचल देख संतरी ने की हवाई फायरिंग, इलाके में बढ़ाई गई सुरक्षा

4 दिसंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: केएएस मुख्य परीक्षा के नतीजे घोषित, लिखित परीक्षा में 963 उम्मीदवार उत्तीर्ण

4 दिसंबर 2018

Mehbooba Mufti
Jammu

महबूबा मुफ्ती ने प्रधानमंत्री से की पीओके में शारदा पीठ स्थापित करने की मांग

1 दिसंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मूः अभ्यास के दौरान माइन ब्लास्ट, दो जवान शहीद, एक घायल 

1 दिसंबर 2018

Related Videos

होटल में 15 मिनट तक दुबका रहा गुलदार, मची दहशत

उत्तराखंड के श्रीनगर के एक होटल में एक गुलदार घुस आया। वीडियो सामने आने के बाद पूरे इलाके में दहशत फैली हुई है

28 नवंबर 2018

SATYAPAL MALIK MEMBOBA MUFTI 1:09

जम्मू-कश्मीर में विधानसभा भंग, PDP का सरकार बनाने का दावा फेल!

21 नवंबर 2018

शोपियां 0:38

#shopianencounter: सेना ने मार गिराए 4 आतंकी

20 नवंबर 2018

कश्मीर 1:05

बर्फीले तूफान में फंसे जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस के जवान, देखिए वीडियो

15 नवंबर 2018

बर्फबाीर 1:15

VIDEO: बर्फबारी से शीत लहर की चपेट में घाटी, बंद हुए कई महत्वपूर्ण रास्ते

14 नवंबर 2018

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

J&K: कठुआ में पशुतस्करी के मामले में एक हिरासत में, स्थिति सामान्य, बाजार खुले, हुआ था बवाल

4 दिसंबर 2018

seven phase of jammu kashmir panchayat election 2018
Jammu

J&K: पंचायत चुनाव-सातवें चरण में 75.3 फीसदी मतदान, मेंढर में हिंसक झड़प, 12 घायल

4 दिसंबर 2018

आतंकी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: जैश से जुड़े 10 लोगों को सुरक्षाबलों ने किया गिरफ्तार, आईईडी बनाने का समान बरामद

3 दिसंबर 2018

बीएसएफ के वाहन पर आतंकियों ने किया था हमला
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: बीएसएफ जवानों पर आतंकी हमले का वीडियो हुआ वायरल, 1 जवान हुआ था शहीद, 4 घायल

30 नवंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: कठुआ में प्रापर्टी डीलर के दफ्तर में आयकर का सर्वे, टीम ने खंगाले रिकार्ड

4 दिसंबर 2018

शहीद सुरजीत/ शहीद सूरज
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: आज भेजे जाएंगे विस्फोट में मारे गए जवानों के शव, घायल जवान की हालत अब भी गंभीर

3 दिसंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.