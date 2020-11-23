जम्मू-कश्मीर: उड़ी में पाकिस्तानी गोलीबारी से प्रभावित परिवारों को सौंपी गई सहायता राशि 

Jammu and Kashmir: Relief cheques amounting to Rs 3.95 lakhs, distributed by Indian Red Cross, J&K, among 25 beneficiary families who were affected by the recent ceasefire violations in the Uri area. pic.twitter.com/pdA4FzLE6Q— ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2020
