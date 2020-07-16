शहर चुनें
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   patient carried on makeshift stretcher made of wooden logs by villagers in Doda jammu kashmir

व्यवस्थाओं का अभाव! उपचार के लिए महिला को लोगों ने ऐसे पहुंचाया अस्पताल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Thu, 16 Jul 2020 12:19 PM IST
महिला को ले जाते ग्रामीण
महिला को ले जाते ग्रामीण - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर के ग्रामीण इलाकों में सुविधाओं का कैसा टोटा है, इसकी बानगी डोडा में देखने को मिली है। मलवाना इलाके में एक महिला की तबीयत खराब थी। जिसे उपचार के लिए अस्पताल ले जाना था। लेकिन सड़क मार्ग खराब होने के कारण गांव के लोगों ने उसे लकड़ी के एक अस्थायी स्ट्रेचर पर बैठाकर अस्तपाल पहुंचाया। 
मामला प्रकाश में आने पर एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि सड़क निर्माण का काम चल रहा है। हालांकि, पूछताछ की जा रही है। बता दें कि यह वीडियो न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई ने जारी किया है। इसके मुताबिक घटना 11 जुलाई की है।
 
doda jammu kashmir kashmir

