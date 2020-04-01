जम्मू और कश्मीर: नियंत्रण रेखा पर पाक ने फिर किया सीजफायर का उल्लंघन, भारतीय सेना ने दिया मुंहतोड़ जवाब

Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation today at about 1700 hours, by resorting to firing with small arms & shelling with mortars along LoC in Nowshera Sector, District Rajouri. Indian Army is retaliating.— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2020
