
जम्मू और कश्मीर: नियंत्रण रेखा पर पाक ने फिर किया सीजफायर का उल्लंघन, भारतीय सेना ने दिया मुंहतोड़ जवाब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Wed, 01 Apr 2020 06:53 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एक तरफ जहां पूरा विश्व कोरोना वायरस की महामारी से पीड़ित है वहीं अब भी सीमा पर पाकिस्तान अपनी हरकतों से बाज नहीं आ रहा है। पाक सेना ने बुधवार शाम सीमा पर गोलीबारी कर भारतीय सेना को उकसाने की कोशिश की। पाकिस्तान ने राजौरी जिले के नौशेरा सेक्टर को निशाना बनाते हुए छोटे हथियारों से गोलीबारी की और मार्टार दागे। 
पाकिस्तान की इस नापाक हरकत पर एक बार फिर भारतीय सेना ने मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया।   


