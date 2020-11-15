पीएजीडी का गठन हमारी पहचान की रक्षा के लिए किया गया, किसी चुनावी लाभ के लिए नहीं: महबूबा मुफ्ती

PAGD was formed solely to safeguard the identity of people of J&K thats been under constant attack since Aug 2019. To assume it was created for petty electoral gains or to further party interests is erroneous. We have a bigger cause to fight for than bicker over DDC elections— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 14, 2020
