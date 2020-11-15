शहर चुनें
PAGD formed solely to safeguard the identity of people of J&K not for petty electoral gains

पीएजीडी का गठन हमारी पहचान की रक्षा के लिए किया गया, किसी चुनावी लाभ के लिए नहीं: महबूबा मुफ्ती

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, जम्मू Updated Sun, 15 Nov 2020 03:24 PM IST
महबूबा मुफ्ती
महबूबा मुफ्ती - फोटो : बसित जरगर

ख़बर सुनें
पीडीपी प्रमुख महबूबा मुफ्ती ने रविवार को कहा कि पीपुल्स अलायंस फॉर गुपकार डिक्लेरेशन (पीएजीडी) का गठन जम्मू-कश्मीर के लोगों की पहचान की रक्षा के लिए किया गया था, जिसपर अगस्त 2019 के बाद से लगातार हमले किए जा रहे हैं।
अगर किसी को यह लगता है कि इसका गठन छोटे-मोटे चुनावी लाभ के लिए या फिर पार्टी के हितों के लिए किया गया है, तो यह गलत है। हमारे पास डीडीसी चुनाव पर बहस करने के बजाय और भी कई बड़े-बड़े मुद्दे हैं जिनके लिए लड़ाई लड़नी है।
city & states jammu jammu and kashmir jammu kashmir jammu kashmir news mehbooba mufti pagd

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

X