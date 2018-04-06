शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   one terrorist killed in Pulwama's Kangan encounter jammu and kashmir

J&K: पुलवामा के कंगन में सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़, 1 आतंकी ढेर

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,जम्मू Updated Fri, 06 Apr 2018 06:47 PM IST
indian army
indian army - फोटो : BASIT ZARGAR
दक्षिण कश्मीर के पुलवामा जिले के कांगन इलाके में शुक्रवार को सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियो के बीच एक बार फिर से मुठभेड़ हुई। इस मुठभेड़ में एक स्थानीय आतंकी को मार गिराया गया। जानकारी के अनुसार सुरक्षाबलों को कांगन में आतंकियों की मौजूदगी के इनपुट मिले थे।
जिसके बाद सेना की 55 आरआर, पुलवामा पुलिस और सीआरपीएफ ने एक संयुक्त ऑपरेशन चलाया। सुरक्षाबलों ने इलाके को सीज कर आतंकी की तलाश शूरू कर दी। खुद को घिरता देख आतंकियों ने गोलीबारी शुरू कर भागने का प्रयास किया।

जवानों ने भी उनकी गोलीबारी का मुंहतोड़ जवाब देते हुए उन्हें रोके रखा। जिसके बाद दोनों ओर से हुई कुछ देर की गोलीबारी के बाद एक आतंकी को मार गिराया गया। आतंकी स्थानीय बताया जा रहा है। मारे गए आतंकी के पास से एक एके-47 राइफल और कुछ अन्य हथियार बरामद हुए हैं।

एसएसपी पुलवामा मोहम्मद असलम चौधरी ने बताया कि हमे कंगन के जंगलों में कुछ आतंकियों के मौजूद होने के इनपुट मिले थे। जिसके बाद हमने सर्च ऑपरेशन चलाया। फिलहाल इलाके में गोलीबारी बंद हो गई है और इलाके में सर्च ऑपरेशन जारी है। 
 

RELATED

pulwama's kangan encounter jammu and kashmir indian army

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

collage
Bollywood

जमानत न मिली तो जेल में रहेंगे सलमान खान, ऐसे में आप किसे देखना चाहेंगे बिग बॉस का होस्ट?

6 अप्रैल 2018

deepika padukone
Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण ने दिग्गज कंपनी से तोड़ा नाता, वजह भी जान लें

6 अप्रैल 2018

Mawra Hocan
Bollywood

सलमान का सपोर्ट करने पर ट्रोल हुईं पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस, यूजर्स बोले मत करो चापलूसी

6 अप्रैल 2018

सलमान खान
Bollywood

सलमान को सलाखों तक पहुंचाने में इन 4 लोगों का था अहम रोल, अंजाम भुगतने की मिली थी धमकी

6 अप्रैल 2018

Conjoined Sisters
Bollywood

बिहार में सलमान की जबरा फैन हैं ये दो बहनें, जेल जाते ही छोड़ा खाना-पीना,अब करना चाहती हैं यह काम

6 अप्रैल 2018

सलमान खान और महेश बोरा
Bollywood

सलमान के वकील को धमकी- 'पेशी पर आए तो जान से मार देंगे', सरकारी वकील ने बताया पब्लिसिटी स्टंट

6 अप्रैल 2018

Priyanka Chopra
Entertainment

खतरनाक अंदाज में 1 साल बाद लौटी प्रियंका चोपड़ा, प्रोमो देखकर भूल जाएंगे 'क्वांटिको' के पहले सीजन

6 अप्रैल 2018

sonia gandhi
Bollywood

मिलिए बॉलीवुड की 'सोनिया गांधी' से, 5 साल पहले दमदार किरदार निभा चुकी है ये जर्मन एक्ट्रेस

6 अप्रैल 2018

hindi medium
Bollywood

चीन में इरफान खान का जलवा, दो दिन के अंदर 'हिन्दी मीडियम' ने कर ली इतनी बड़ी कमाई

6 अप्रैल 2018

Beggar
Weird Stories

चाय मांगने पर दुकानदार से मिली फटकार तो भिखारी ने दिखा डाला 'नोटों का चमत्कार'

6 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

rain in delhi
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर का बिगड़ा मौसम, तेज आंधी से दिल्ली में छाया अंधेरा

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में शुक्रवार शाम तेज आंधी ने अचानक से पूरा मौसम बदल कर रख दिया।

6 अप्रैल 2018

mayawati
Lucknow

मेरठ में दलित युवक की हत्या पर बीजेपी सरकार पर बरसीं मायावती

6 अप्रैल 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

मां की लापरवाही ने ले ली मासूम की जान, कहीं अाप भी ताे एेसा नहीं कर रहीं

6 अप्रैल 2018

bus accident
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः खाई में गिरी श्रद्धालुओं की बस, 3 की मौत, 18 घायल

6 अप्रैल 2018

shazia ilmi tendered apology letter to senior advocate amit sibal in criminal defamation case
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल के बाद BJP नेता शाजिया इल्मी ने मांगी कपिल सिब्बल के बेटे से माफी

6 अप्रैल 2018

Nirmala Sitaraman
Lucknow

रक्षामंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने साधा कांग्रेस पर निशाना, कहा-सुविधानुसार संविधान को बदला

6 अप्रैल 2018

मुजफ्फरनगर में हिंसा का फाइल फोटो
Meerut

SC-ST Act: मुजफ्फरनगर हिंसा में बसपा जिलाध्यक्ष गिरफ्तार

6 अप्रैल 2018

birju maharaj
Varanasi

सलमान खान की सजा पर कथक सम्राट बिरजू महाराज ने दिया बड़ा बयान, ये बोले

6 अप्रैल 2018

कन्नौज में हादसा, तीन की मौत
Kanpur

वैष्णो देवी से घर जा रहे श्रद्धालुओं की कार का एक्सिडेंट, तीन की मौत 2 घायल

6 अप्रैल 2018

सीडीओ ने सचिव के वेतन वृद्धि पर लगाई रोक
Pilibhit

सीडीओ ने सचिव के वेतन वृद्धि पर लगाई रोक

6 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: देखिए, एशिया का सबसे बड़ा ट्यूलिप गार्डन खुला

श्रीनगर में बना एशिया का सबसे बड़ा ट्यूलिप गार्डन ‘इंदिरा गांधी मेमोरियल ट्यूलिप गार्डन’ खुल गया है

26 मार्च 2018

पुंछ 2:41

पाकिस्तान की शैतानी हरकत, खत्म कर दिया रमजान का पूरा परिवार

18 मार्च 2018

कठुआ 1:39

J&K: कठुआ में हालात तनावपूर्ण, जानिए किस वजह से पुलिस को करना पड़ा लाठीचार्ज

9 मार्च 2018

फारुख अब्दुल्लाह 3:24

जिन्ना नहीं नेहरू-पटेल की वजह से हुआ भारत का बंटवारा: फारूक अब्दुल्ला

4 मार्च 2018

cross border firing 0:55

VIDEO: उड़ी सेक्टर में जारी पाकिस्तानी गोलाबारी, पलायन को मजबूर ग्रामीण

23 फरवरी 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
ADD करें अमर उजाला वैब ऐप और पायें एक Android Phone जीतने का मौका!
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.