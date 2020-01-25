शहर चुनें

Jammu and Kashmir   Jammu   on Republic Day 19 officers to be awarded Param Vishisht Seva Medal

जम्मू-कश्मीरः परम विशिष्ट सेवा पदक से सम्मानित किए जाएंगे ये 19 सैन्य अधिकारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sat, 25 Jan 2020 03:33 PM IST
19 अधिकारियों को परम विशिष्ट सेवा पदक
19 अधिकारियों को परम विशिष्ट सेवा पदक - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
आर्मी वाइस चीफ लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल एसके सैनी, उत्तरी सेना के कमांडर लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल रणबीर सिंह और एडजुटेंट जनरल लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल अरविंद दत्ता को परम विशिष्ट सेवा पदक से सम्मानित किया जाएगा। यह सम्मान उक्त तीनों के समेत कुल 19 अधिकारियों को कल गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर दिया जाएगा।
चार सेना अधिकारियों को इस गणतंत्र दिवस पर बहादुरी के लिए सेना पदक (वीरता) से सम्मानित किया जाएगा, साथ ही 104 सेना के जवानों को भी सेना पदक (वीरता) दिया जाएगा।





 
republic day 2020 param vishisht seva medal pvsm
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Most Read

उपराज्यपाल गिरीश चंद्र मुर्मू
Jammu

उपराज्यपाल गिरीश चंद्र मुर्मू ने कहा- केवल मतदान न करें चुनावी प्रक्रिया के भागीदार भी बनें

मैं आप सभी से आग्रह करता हूं कि न केवल मतदान करें बल्कि इसके भागीदार भी बनें। यदि आप इस प्रक्रिया में भाग नहीं लेंगे तो आप उस परिवर्तन को कैसे ला पाएंगे जो आप लाना चाहते हैं।

25 जनवरी 2020

ओंकार सिंह को राष्ट्रपति राम नाथ कोविंद ने किया सम्मानित
Jammu

बाल शक्ति पुरस्कार 2020: जम्मू के ओंकार सिंह को लेखनी ने दिलवाया सम्मान

25 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jammu

गणतंत्र दिवस का तोहफाः पूरे जम्मू-कश्मीर में 2जी मोबाइल इंटरनेट बहाल

25 जनवरी 2020

महबूबा मुफ्ती, इल्तिजा मुफ्ती
Jammu

महबूबा मुफ्ती की बेटी ने एसएसजी बलों पर लगाया उत्पीड़न का आरोप

24 जनवरी 2020

ग्रेनेड हमला श्रीनगर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: श्रीनगर में आतंकियों ने पुलिस पोस्ट पर किया ग्रेनेड से हमला, एक जवान घायल

24 जनवरी 2020

संसदीय कार्य मंत्री प्रहलाद वेंकटेश जोशी
Jammu

संसदीय कार्य मंत्री जोशी बोले- आतंकवाद का खात्मा केंद्र सरकार की प्राथमिकता

25 जनवरी 2020

जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस ने सेब की पेटियों में पकड़ी 1700 किलोग्राम भुक्की, पंजाब नंबर का था ट्रक

24 जनवरी 2020

निलंबित डीएसपी दविंदर सिंह मामला
Jammu

निलंबित डीएसपी मामलाः 15 दिन की रिमांड पर भेजे गए दविंदर सिंह समेत चार आरोपी

23 जनवरी 2020

सेना प्रमुख मुकुंद नरवाने पहुंचे उधमपुर
Jammu

दुश्मन की नापाक हरकत का जवाब देने को रहें तैयार: सेना प्रमुख

23 जनवरी 2020

पुलवामा मुठभेड़
Jammu

पुलवामा में मारा गया जैश का पाकिस्तानी आतंकी था अबु कासिम, कई बड़े हमलों में था शामिल

24 जनवरी 2020

