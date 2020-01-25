जम्मू-कश्मीरः परम विशिष्ट सेवा पदक से सम्मानित किए जाएंगे ये 19 सैन्य अधिकारी

Army Vice Chief Lt Gen SK Saini, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh and Adjutant General Lt Gen Arvind Dutta among 19 officers to be awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) on #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/fD8ooVez5p
— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2020
Four Army officers to be awarded the Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry) while 104 Army personnel to be given Sena Medal (Gallantry) for their respective acts of bravery, on this Republic Day. https://t.co/MVdyaK5yro— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
मैं आप सभी से आग्रह करता हूं कि न केवल मतदान करें बल्कि इसके भागीदार भी बनें। यदि आप इस प्रक्रिया में भाग नहीं लेंगे तो आप उस परिवर्तन को कैसे ला पाएंगे जो आप लाना चाहते हैं।
25 जनवरी 2020