शहर चुनें

Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   omar abdullah target suvendu adhikari statement west bengal election

सुवेंदु के बयान 'बंगाल बन जाएगा कश्मीर' पर उमर का तंज, बोले- तो गलत क्या है?

Prashant Kumar न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Published by: प्रशांत कुमार
Updated Sun, 07 Mar 2021 01:44 PM IST
विज्ञापन
उमर अब्दुल्ला, सुवेंदु अधिकारी
उमर अब्दुल्ला, सुवेंदु अधिकारी - फोटो : ANI
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
बंगाल के नंदीग्राम से भाजपा के उम्मीदवार सुवेंदु अधिकारी के बयान अगर तृणमूल कांग्रेस सत्ता में वापस आती है तो पश्चिम बंगाल कश्मीर बन जाएगा पर जम्मू-कश्मीर के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री उमर अब्दुल्ला ने तंज कसा है। उमर ने कहा कि भाजपा के मुताबिक अगस्त 2019 के बाद कश्मीर स्वर्ग बन गया है। तो पश्चिम बंगाल के कश्मीर बनने में क्या गलत है? बंगाली लोग कश्मीर से प्यार करते हैं। हमसे बड़ी संख्या में मिलते हैं। इसके बाद अब्दुल्ला ने सुवेंदु अधिकारी के बयान को बेवकूफी करार देते हुए माफ करने की बात कही।
विज्ञापन


यह भी पढ़ें- स्वर्ग की गोद में बसे श्रीनगर के अद्भुत स्थानः यहां चिलचिलाती गर्मी में मिलता है गजब का सुकून    


बता दें कि पश्चिम बंगाल चुनाव की तारीखों के एलान के बाद भारतीय जनता पार्टी और तृणमूल कांग्रेस के बीच टक्कर तेज हो गई है और दोनों ही पार्टियां एक-दूसरे को घेरने से पीछे नहीं हट रही हैं। शनिवार को भाजपा ने अपने 57 उम्मीदवारों के नाम घोषित कर दिए हैं। जिसमें नंदीग्राम से ममता बनर्जी के खिलाफ सुवेंदु अधिकारी को खड़ा किया है।

यह भी पढ़ें- वो कश्मीरी 'शेर': जिसने चार दिन पाक को उलझाए रखा, पढ़िए- बारामुला के नायक मकबूल शेरवानी की कहानी

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states jammu srinagar mamata banerjee bjp bengal election suvendu adhikari omar abdullah modi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

ब्रिगेड परेड ग्राउंड मंच पर पहुंचे मिथुन चक्रवर्ती, लाखों की संख्या में जु
India News

बिग्रेड ग्राउंड से Live : कोलकाता पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, भाजपा के मंच से बोले मिथुन दा - मैं दिल से बंगाली हूं

7 मार्च 2021

रोहित शर्मा
Cricket News

सामने आई IPL 2021 की तारीख: 9 अप्रैल को मुंबई और RCB के बीच उद्घाटन मुकाबला

7 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन
road accident in Aligarh
Aligarh

अलीगढ़ हादसा: धमाके संग दूर तक गूंजी चीख-पुकार की आवाज, कांप गया पीछे चल रहा पीआरवी स्टाफ

7 मार्च 2021

सत्ता परिवर्तन की चर्चा को लेकर राजनीतिक गलियारों में हलचल
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड : त्रिवेंद्र के लिए हालात हुए मुश्किल, सत्ता परिवर्तन की चर्चा के बीच सीएम पद की रेस में हैं ये तीन नाम

7 मार्च 2021

भारतीय रेल
Gorakhpur

पैसेंजर ट्रेनों का अपडेट: आज से चलेगी अनारक्षित एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल, जानिए क्या बदला है नियम

7 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन
बेटे का शव बोरी में लेकर जाता बेबस पिता
Bhagalpur

संवेदनहीनता : पुलिस के कहने पर बेटे का शव बोरी में डालकर तीन किमी पैदल चला बेबस पिता

7 मार्च 2021

साप्ताहिक राशिफल (08 से 14 मार्च 2021 तक)
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल (08 से 14 मार्च 2021 तक): इस हफ्ते बुध के राशि परिवर्तन से 5 राशियों के लिए अच्छा बीतेगा समय

7 मार्च 2021

गाजियाबाद में छात्र ने शिक्षक को मारी गोली
Ghaziabad

शिक्षक को मारी गोली: 12वीं के छात्र ने क्लास में ही दी थी धमकी, गोली चलते ही मच गई भगदड़, देखें तस्वीरें

7 मार्च 2021

मुकेश अंबानी के घर के बाहर सुरक्षा...
India News

एंटीलिया मामला: मौत का रहस्य गहराया, हिरेन के मास्क के अंदर ठूसे गए थे कई रुमाल

7 मार्च 2021

इसी बिल्डिंग से कूदकर छात्र ने जान दी...
Delhi NCR

मौत की छलांग : सांवले रंग से परेशान नोएडा के छात्र ने दी जान, फब्तियों ने कर दिया था बेचैन

7 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X