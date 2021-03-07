सुवेंदु के बयान 'बंगाल बन जाएगा कश्मीर' पर उमर का तंज, बोले- तो गलत क्या है?

But according to you BJP wallas Kashmir has become paradise after August 2019 so what’s wrong with West Bengal becoming Kashmir? Anyway, Bengalis love Kashmir & visit us in large numbers so we forgive you your stupid, tasteless comment. https://t.co/drxRLxvIO1— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 7, 2021
