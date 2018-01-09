Download App
J&K: मैंने एक तो आपने कितने बुरहान वानी किए पैदाः उमर अब्दुल्ला

amarujala.com- Presented by: चंद्रा पाण्डेय Updated Tue, 09 Jan 2018 05:38 PM IST
OMAR ABDULLAH SEPAK IN assembly IN JAMMU KASHMIR ABOUT BURHAN WANI
जम्मू-कश्मीर विधानसभा में पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री उमर अब्दुल्ला ने महबूबा सरकार पर कड़ा हमला किया है। उमर अब्दुल्ला ने कहा कि अगर मेरे अगर मेरे ऊपर बुरहान वानी को पैदा करने का आरोप लगाया गया था तो आपने कभी सोचा है कि इन डेढ़ सालों में आपने कितने बुरहान को पैदा किया है। उमर ने कहा कि अगर मुझ पर एक बुरहान का पैदा करने में अगर मेरा रोल रहा था तो आप पर कितनों का है इस बात का आपकों एहसास होना चाहिए। 
गौरतलब है कि उत्तरी कश्मीर के कुपवाड़ा जिले के लोलाब निवासी मनान वानी पांच जनवरी को हिजबुल में शामिल हो गया था। मनान अलीगढ़ मुस्लिम विश्वविद्यालय (एएमयू) का एक रिसर्च स्कालर था।

वह अलीगढ़ विश्वविद्यालय से एमफिल करने के बाद एप्लाइड जियोलाजी विषय में पीएचडी कर रहा है। सोशल मीडिया पर हथियार के साथ उसका वीडियो वायरल हुआ है। टकीपोरा लोलाब के मनान को हमजा भाई कोड दिया गया है।
 
