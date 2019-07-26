शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Omar Abdullah says danger in boycotting polls there will be a BJP MLA from Tral

जम्मू-कश्मीर: उमर बोले- अब नहीं करेंगे चुनाव बहिष्कार, नहीं तो त्राल में भी आ जाएगी भाजपा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Fri, 26 Jul 2019 04:00 PM IST
उमर अब्दुल्ला
उमर अब्दुल्ला - फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर में नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस पार्टी के उपप्रधान व पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री उमर अब्दुल्ला ने भाजपा पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि चुनाव का बहिष्कार करने में खतरा है। 
विज्ञापन
 

उन्होंने कहा कि अगर बहिष्कार होता है, तो जैसा संसदीय चुनावों में हुआ था, विधानसभा चुनावों में भी ऐसा ही होगा। भाजपा का एक विधायक त्राल का होगा, जहां से बुरहान वानी और जाकिर मूसा थे। उनकी (भाजपा) नजर यहां के कुछ निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों पर है।
 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

सबसे बड़ी हिट होने के बाद भी 'कबीर सिंह' पर उठे सवाल, शाहिद बोले- 'संजू में 300 लड़कियों...'

25 जुलाई 2019

Kabir Singh and Sanju
Kabir Singh
Kabir Singh
Kabir Singh
Bollywood

सबसे बड़ी हिट होने के बाद भी 'कबीर सिंह' पर उठे सवाल, शाहिद बोले- 'संजू में 300 लड़कियों...'

25 जुलाई 2019

KARGIL VIJAY DIWAS: nawaz sharif and pervez musharraf would have been killed in kargil war
Jammu

कारगिल युद्ध में एक निशाने की चूक और जिंदा बच गए थे मुशर्रफ और नवाज शरीफ, जानिए पूरी कहानी

26 जुलाई 2019

परवेज मुशर्रफ
India News

कारगिल युद्ध: जब भारतीय खुफिया एजेंसी 'रॉ' ने टैप किया था जनरल मुशर्रफ का फोन

26 जुलाई 2019

ऐसे मिलेगा छात्रों को 100 प्रतिशत रोजगार
Doon Business School dehradun

ऐसे मिलेगा छात्रों को 100 प्रतिशत रोजगार
Bollywood

बच्चन परिवार पर भड़के अमर सिंह, बोले- जया अपने पति से कहें 'जुम्मा चुम्मा दे दे' न करें

26 जुलाई 2019

Amar Singh
अमर सिंह
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan
abhishek bachchan
Bollywood

बच्चन परिवार पर भड़के अमर सिंह, बोले- जया अपने पति से कहें 'जुम्मा चुम्मा दे दे' न करें

26 जुलाई 2019

मिस्र में मिला रहस्यमयी मंदिर
Bizarre News

समुद्र की गहराई में मिला 1200 साल पुराना रहस्यमयी मंदिर, खजाने से लदी कई नावें भी मिलीं

26 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

हैंडसम होकर भी खास पहचान नहीं बना पाए ये 6 एक्टर, कई तो लाइमलाइट से हुए दूर

26 जुलाई 2019

Actors
Aftab Shivdasani
Dino Morea
अर्जुन रामपाल
Bollywood

हैंडसम होकर भी खास पहचान नहीं बना पाए ये 6 एक्टर, कई तो लाइमलाइट से हुए दूर

26 जुलाई 2019

सावन शिवरात्रि पर समस्त परिवार के अखण्ड सौभाग्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक- 30/ जुलाई/2019
Astrology

सावन शिवरात्रि पर समस्त परिवार के अखण्ड सौभाग्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक- 30/ जुलाई/2019
विज्ञापन
burhan wani zakir musa omar abdullah national conference party
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Rohit Sharma
Bollywood

विराट के बाद रोहित शर्मा ने अनुष्का को भी किया अनफॉलो! इस बात को लेकर पड़ी दरार

26 जुलाई 2019

राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार (एनएसए) अजीत डोभाल
Jammu

सीक्रेट मिशन पर कश्मीर पहुंचे राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार अजीत डोभाल, खुफिया एजेंसियों के साथ बैठक

26 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
anurag kashyap
Bollywood

मोदी सरकार पर फिर बरसे अनुराग कश्यप, बोले- संसद में वही बिल पास हो रहे जिनमें सरकार की भलाई

26 जुलाई 2019

Jaya Prada
Bollywood

आजम खान के विवादित बयान पर भड़क गईं जयाप्रदा, बोलीं- 'हिम्मत कैसे हुई'

26 जुलाई 2019

kargil vijay diwas 2019 Uttarakhand Government Not Complete Promise for Martyr Soldiers family
Dehradun

कारगिल विजय दिवस: फाइलों में कैद हैं सरकार के वादे, शहीदों की याद में लगे शिलापट तक गायब 

26 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
रिंकी खन्ना
Bollywood

गोविंदा की हीरोइन बनते ही हिट हो गई थी राजेश खन्ना की ये बेटी, फ्लॉप होते ही छोड़ दिया भारत

26 जुलाई 2019

जोड़ों में दर्द
Health & Fitness

जोड़ों के दर्द से रहते हैं परेशान तो घर पर बनी ये 'स्मूदी' दिलाएगी आराम

26 जुलाई 2019

salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान ने फिल्मों के नेगेटिव रिव्यू पर समीक्षकों को दे डाली ये नसीहत, बोले-मुझे फर्क नहीं पड़ता

26 जुलाई 2019

Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra
Bollywood

स्मोकिंग करते प्रियंका चोपड़ा की वायरल तस्वीर पर बहन परिणीति ने कुछ ऐसा दिया रिएक्शन

26 जुलाई 2019

John Abraham and Bruna Abdullah
Bollywood

अर्जुन की गर्लफ्रेंड के बाद एक और एक्ट्रेस बिना शादी के बनने वाली हैं मां, खुद शेयर की एक्साइटमेंट

26 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

कैप्टन सौरभ कालिया
Jammu

कारगिल योद्धा: यातनाओं की इंतहा इतनी कि निकाल लीं आंखें, फिर भी नहीं टूटा यह कैप्टन

हिमाचल प्रदेश के पालमपुर के रहने वाले कैप्टन सौरभ कालिया भारतीय सेना के वह जांबाज ऑफिसर थे, जिनकी गाथा के बिना कारगिल युद्ध की कहानी अधूरी होगी। युद्ध में इन्होंने अपने अदम्य साहस और वीरता की मिसाल कायम की।

26 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल एमएस धोनी
Jammu

ले. कर्नल एमएस धोनी कश्मीर में करेंगे पेट्रोलिंग, संभालेंगे सेना की सुरक्षा पोस्ट

25 जुलाई 2019

राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार (एनएसए) अजीत डोभाल
Jammu

सीक्रेट मिशन पर कश्मीर पहुंचे राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार अजीत डोभाल, खुफिया एजेंसियों के साथ बैठक

26 जुलाई 2019

कारगिल विजय दिवस पर द्रास में सेना प्रमुख ने दी शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि
Jammu

कारगिल दिवस: द्रास में सेना प्रमुख ने दी श्रद्धांजलि, देश से कहा- आप निश्चिंत रहें हम सीमा पर हैं

26 जुलाई 2019

राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने शहीदों को दी श्रद्धांजलि
Jammu

खराब मौसम के चलते राष्ट्रपति का द्रास दौरा रद्द, श्रीनगर में कारगिल शहीदों को दी श्रद्धांजलि

26 जुलाई 2019

एयर चीफ मार्शल बी एस धनोआ
Jammu

20 सालों में पूरी तरह बदल गई वायु सेना, चप्पे-चप्पे पर है नजर: एयर चीफ मार्शल बीएस धनोआ

25 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jammu

दिल्ली बम धमाके में 24 साल जेल में रहने के बाद तीन कश्मीरी युवक निर्दोष करार, पहुंचे घर

25 जुलाई 2019

सेनाध्यक्ष जनरल बिपिन रावत
Jammu

कारगिल विजय दिवस: द्रास में सेना प्रमुख रावत ने कहा, दोबारा कारगिल जैसी गलती की हिमाकत न करे पाक

26 जुलाई 2019

arrest
Jammu

घुसपैठ कर दाखिल होने वाले आतंकियों के मददगार गिरफ्तार

26 जुलाई 2019

उमर अब्दुल्ला
Jammu

उमर ने कहा, अनुच्छेद 370 पर राज्य के लोगों को गुमराह न करे, सर्वोच्च न्यायालय पर विश्वास रखे केंद्र

25 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

'Judgementall Hai Kya' Public Review: कंगना-राजकुमार की एक्टिंग ने जीता लोगों का दिल

कंगना रनौत और राजकुमार राव की फिल्म 'जजमेंटल है क्या' रिलिज हो गई है। दर्शकों को फिल्म में दोनों की एक्टिंग काफी पसंद आ रही है। देखिए और क्या कहना है लोगों का फिल्म 'जजमेंटल हैै क्या' के पब्लिक रिव्यू में।

26 जुलाई 2019

रेलवे 2:23

अब रेलवे के जनरल कोच में भी नंबर से मिलेगी यात्रियों को सीट, शुरु हुआ बायोमेट्रिक सिस्टम

26 जुलाई 2019

सनी लियोन 1:03

सनी से संभाले नहीं संभल रहे उनके दो चांद के टुकड़े, कैमरों को देख भागे चले आए

26 जुलाई 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:58

निशाना न चूकता तो आज जिंदा न होते मुशर्रफ और नवाज

26 जुलाई 2019

concept pic 3:02

कारगिल युद्ध में भारतीय सेना ने बना दिया था गोले बरसाने का रिकॉर्ड

26 जुलाई 2019

Related

जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर के शोपियां में आतंकी ठिकाना किया ध्वस्त, यह हुआ बरामद

25 जुलाई 2019

महबूबा मुफ्ती
Jammu

महबूबा मुफ्ती बोलीं- पीडीपी करेगी तीन तलाक विधेयक का विरोध, हमारे सांसद नहीं करेंगे समर्थन

25 जुलाई 2019

लाल घेरे में आतंकी जमालउद्दीन गुज्जर उर्फ अबू बकर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: डोडा में पांच लाख का इनामी आतंकी गिरफ्तार, लश्कर में था सक्रिय, पूछताछ जारी

25 जुलाई 2019

वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस
Jammu

माता वैष्णो देवी कटरा-नई दिल्ली के बीच वंदे भारत ट्रेन दौड़ाने की तैयारी, ट्रायल की तारीख हुई तय

20 जुलाई 2019

फारुक अब्दुल्ला
Jammu

फारुक अब्दुल्ला बोले- 'पीएम मोदी भी चाहते हैं कश्मीर मुद्दे का हल, यह खुशी की बात है'

23 जुलाई 2019

शहीद राइफलमैन आतिफ शफी आलम खान पठान (File Photo)
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीर: पाकिस्तान ने फिर तोड़ा संघर्ष विराम, गोलाबारी में एक जवान शहीद

22 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited