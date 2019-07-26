जम्मू-कश्मीर: उमर बोले- अब नहीं करेंगे चुनाव बहिष्कार, नहीं तो त्राल में भी आ जाएगी भाजपा

Omar Abdullah: There's danger in boycotting polls.If there's a boycott,then like what happened in parliamentary polls will happen in assembly polls too,there'll be a BJP MLA from Tral from where Burhan Wani&Zakir Musa belonged.They(BJP)have their eyes on some constituencies here. pic.twitter.com/loK7FYV62M— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
हिमाचल प्रदेश के पालमपुर के रहने वाले कैप्टन सौरभ कालिया भारतीय सेना के वह जांबाज ऑफिसर थे, जिनकी गाथा के बिना कारगिल युद्ध की कहानी अधूरी होगी। युद्ध में इन्होंने अपने अदम्य साहस और वीरता की मिसाल कायम की।
26 जुलाई 2019