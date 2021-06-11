आयशा सुल्ताना के मामले पर उमर बोले: हर नागरिक को सरकार की आलोचना करने का अधिकार

Criticism of Patel does not constitute sedition. In a democracy, if that’s what we still want to claim to be, criticism of people in positions of authority is the right of every citizen. These thin skinned “leaders” should stop hiding behind such archaic laws. https://t.co/oadENzukrD— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 11, 2021
