बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   omar abdullah said Every citizen has the right to criticize government on Sedition case against filmmaker and Lakshadweep activist Aisha Sultana

आयशा सुल्ताना के मामले पर उमर बोले: हर नागरिक को सरकार की आलोचना करने का अधिकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Published by: प्रशांत कुमार Updated Fri, 11 Jun 2021 04:17 PM IST

सार

आयशा सुल्ताना के मामले पर उमर अब्दुल्ला ने सरकार पर निशाना साधा है। इसके साथ ही नेताओं को नसीहत भी दी है।
विज्ञापन
उमर अब्दुल्ला (फाइल फोटो)
उमर अब्दुल्ला (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

फिल्म निर्माता आयशा सुल्ताना के खिलाफ राजद्रोह के मुकदमें पर जम्मू-कश्मीर के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री उमर अब्दुल्ला ने निशाना साधा है। एक ट्वीट में उन्होंने कहा कि लोकतंत्र में हर नागरिक को सरकार की आलोचना करने का अधिकार है। नेताओं को पुराने कानूनों की आड़ में छिपना बंद कर देना चाहिए। आलोचना करना राजद्रोह का मामला नहीं हो सकता है। 
विज्ञापन




बता दें कि भाजपा की लक्षद्वीप इकाई के अध्यक्ष अब्दुल खादर ने कवरत्ती पुलिस स्टेशन में शिकायत दर्ज कराई। जिसके बाद उनके खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया गया है। अब्दुल खादर का कहना है कि सुल्ताना ने एक मलयालम चैनल में एक बहस के दौरान केंद्र शासित प्रदेश में कोविड-19 के प्रसार के बारे में झूठी खबर फैलाई थी। इससे पहले भाजपा ने फिल्म निर्माता के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग करते हुए द्वीप में विरोध प्रदर्शन किया था। गौरतलब है कि आयशा सुल्ताना लक्षद्वीप के चेटियाथ द्वीप की रहने वाली हैं।

यह भी पढ़ें- सचिन और सियासत: पढ़िए पायलट का कश्मीर कनेक्शन, साथ ही जानिए पढ़ाई से लेकर लव लाइफ के बारे में सब कुछ    

 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states jammu jammu and kashmir lakshadweep aisha sultana omar abdullah bjp
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

युवराज सिंह
Cricket News

ऐतिहासिक पल: युवराज ने ताजा की टी-20 विश्व कप में 6 छक्के लगाने की याद, बताया कैसा था धोनी का रिएक्शन

11 जून 2021

विवादों में आई वैक्सीन
Health & Fitness

सावधान: कई देशों ने इस वैक्सीन पर लगाई रोक, विशेषज्ञों से जानिए कितना सुरक्षित है इसका टीकाकरण?

11 जून 2021

TECNO SPARK 7T
Gadgets

48MP कैमरे वाला सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, बैटरी भी है दमदार

11 जून 2021

मुकुल रॉय, ममता बनर्जी
India News

भाजपा को झटका: मुकुल रॉय ने की 'घर वापसी', ममता बनर्जी से मुलाकात कर टीएमसी में शामिल

11 जून 2021

संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत और सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ (फाइल फोटो)
India News

Exclusive: योगी ने संघ से कहा था- इससे बेहतर तो मैं इस्तीफा ही दे दूं, पढ़ें संघ, सीएम और भाजपा के बीच सुलह की पूरी कहानी

11 जून 2021

nusrat jahan
Bollywood

वेस्टर्न ड्रेस में पहुंचीं संसद तो कभी गैंगरेप के आरोपी के साथ होटल में रुकीं, विवादों का दूसरा नाम हैं नुसरत जहां

11 जून 2021

निखिल जैन और नुसरत जहां
Bollywood

प्रोफाइल: कारोबारी परिवार से ताल्लुक रखते हैं नुसरत जहां के पति निखिल, कोलकाता समेत इन शहरों में फैला है बिजनेस

11 जून 2021

निखिल जैन, नुसरत जहां
Bollywood

विवाद: 'शादी के कुछ समय बाद ही नुसरत जहां का रवैया बदल गया', पत्नी के आरोपों पर निखिल जैन का पलटवार

11 जून 2021

पीएम आवास में पीएम मोदी से मिले सीएम योगी
India News

Yogi Modi LIVE: पीएम मोदी के बाद नड्डा संग भी बैठक खत्म, अब राष्ट्रपति से मिलेंगे सीएम योगी

11 जून 2021

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी
India News

कैबिनेट फेरबदल : केंद्रीय मंत्रिपरिषद में विस्तार की चर्चाएं शुरू, जानिए किसे मिल सकती है जगह

11 जून 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited