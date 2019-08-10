कश्मीरः अब अनंतनाग में भेड़ पालकों से मुलाकात करते नजर आए अजीत डोभाल

ANANTNAG: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval interacts with locals in Anantnag, an area which has been a hotbed of terrorist activities in the past. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/dUd7GPvS2W— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2019
Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand, Defence PRO, JAMMU: Lieutenant Gen RP Singh (on the left in pic), officiating Western Army Commander visited Yol Cantt&forward areas of Rising Star Corps on his maiden visit to review current situation&operational readiness. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/p7cODEnKzJ— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2019
जम्मू कश्मीर पुनर्गठन एक्ट 2019 को हाईकोर्ट में चुनौती दी गई है। एडवोकेट शम्स ख्वाजा ने हाईकोर्ट की जम्मू इकाई में इस संबंध में एक याचिका दाखिल कर एक्ट को समाप्त कर जम्मू को अलग राज्य देने की मांग की है।
10 अगस्त 2019