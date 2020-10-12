शहर चुनें
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   NIA arrests accused Tafazul Hussain Parimoo, resident of Budgam in connection with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Naveed Babu case

एनआईए ने हिजबुल मुजाहिदीन के आतंकी नवीद बाबू मामले में एक आरोपी को किया गिरफ्तार 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Mon, 12 Oct 2020 08:04 PM IST
राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (फाइल फोटो)
राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
एनआईए ने हिजबुल मुजाहिदीन के आतंकी नवीद बाबू के मामले में बडगाम निवासी आरोपी तफजुल हुसैन परिमू को गिरफ्तार किया है। 
परिमू ने आरोपी तरिक मीर को हथिरार, गोला-बारूद की आपूर्ति करने में अहम भूमिका निभाई थी। तारिक मीर ने हथियारों को शोपियां में हिजबूल मुजाहिदीन के आतंकवादियों को सप्लाई किया था।

city & states jammu nia arrests tafazul hussain parimoo hizbul mujahideen terrorist naveed babu

