एनआईए ने हिजबुल मुजाहिदीन के आतंकी नवीद बाबू मामले में एक आरोपी को किया गिरफ्तार 

NIA arrests accused Tafazul Hussain Parimoo, resident of J&K's Budgam, in connection with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Naveed Babu case.— ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020
Parimoo played a key role in supplying arms/ammunition to accused Tariq Mir, who further supplied it to Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in Shopian
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.