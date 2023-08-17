Jammu Kashmir : तीर्थयात्रियों को ले जा रही मिनी बस पलटी, कम से कम 13 घायल, एक की हालत गंभीर

उधमपुर में जम्मू-श्रीनगर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर मोदी ग्राउंड के पास मचैल माता यात्रा के तीर्थयात्रियों को ले जा रही एक मिनी बस पलट गई। हादसे में कम से कम 13 लोग घायल हो गए। एक की हालत गंभीर है। उधमपुर के एसएसपी विनोद कुमार ने बताया कि घटना के समय मिनी बस जम्मू में माचिल माता जा रही थी। सभी घायलों को जीएमसी, उधमपुर में भर्ती कराया गया है।

