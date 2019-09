महबूबा का ट्वीटः कश्मीरी पंडितों के पलायन का दर्द बना दक्षिणपंथियों का हथियार, फिर हुई ट्रोलिंग

Kashmiri Muslims are unfairly accused of bearing responsibility for tragic exodus of Pandits from valley in 1990. Their pain is now a weapon in hands of rightwing extremists. A secular India imagined by Gandhi is in thrall to an authoritarian regime https://t.co/HV9vNEcBKX

— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) September 30, 2019