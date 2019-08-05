कश्मीरः देर रात महबूबा को आई वाजपेयी की याद, बोलीं- आज बहुत खल रही है अटल जी की कमी

Vajpayee ji despite being a BJP leader empathised with Kashmiris & earned their love. Today we feel his absence the most.

वहीं, कांग्रेस नेता शशि थरूर उमर अब्दुल्ला के समर्थन में उतर आए और कहा कि आप अकेले नहीं हैं। उमर अब्दुल्ला के ट्वीट को रिट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि 'आप अकेले नहीं हैं उमर अब्दुल्ला। हर लोकतांत्रिक भारतीय कश्मीर के मुख्यधारा के नेताओं के साथ खड़ा है क्योंकि आप उसका सामना करेंगे जो भी देश के लिए सरकार के मन में है। संसद का सत्र अब भी चल रहा है और हमारी आवाज भी शांत नहीं होगी।'

You are not alone @OmarAbdullah. Every Indian democrat will stand with the decent mainstream leaders in Kashmir as you face up to whatever the government has in store for our country. Parliament is still in session & our voices will not be stilled. @INCIndia https://t.co/QqGa4EgrP3