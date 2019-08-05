शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Mehbooba Mufti said Today we feel atal bihari Vajpayee ji absence the most

कश्मीरः देर रात महबूबा को आई वाजपेयी की याद, बोलीं- आज बहुत खल रही है अटल जी की कमी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Mon, 05 Aug 2019 04:50 AM IST
पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेई, महबूबा मुफ्ती
पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेई, महबूबा मुफ्ती
ख़बर सुनें
घाटी में एडवाइजरी जारी किए जाने के बाद से सियासी हलचल चरम पर है। रविवार देर शाम घाटी के नेताओं ने सर्वदलीय बैठक भी बुलाई। देर रात तक कई तरह की उठापटक का दौर जारी रहा। वहीं रात करीब एक बजे पीडीपी मुखिया महबूबा मुफ्ती को देश के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री एवं भारत रत्न अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की याद आई। उन्होंने इसको लेकर एक ट्वीट किया। महबूबा ने लिखा कि भाजपा नेता होने के बावजूद अटल जी की कश्मीरियों के प्रति सहानुभूति और उनका प्रेम जीतना....आज हमें उनकी कमी बहुत खल रही है।
विज्ञापन
 
 

 
वहीं, कांग्रेस नेता शशि थरूर उमर अब्दुल्ला के समर्थन में उतर आए और कहा कि आप अकेले नहीं हैं। उमर अब्दुल्ला के ट्वीट को रिट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि 'आप अकेले नहीं हैं उमर अब्दुल्ला। हर लोकतांत्रिक भारतीय कश्मीर के मुख्यधारा के नेताओं के साथ खड़ा है क्योंकि आप उसका सामना करेंगे जो भी देश के लिए सरकार के मन में है। संसद का सत्र अब भी चल रहा है और हमारी आवाज भी शांत नहीं होगी।'
 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

किशोर कुमार ने इंदिरा गांधी से भी लिया था पंगा, आकाशवाणी पर इस वजह से बैन हो गए थे गीत

4 अगस्त 2019

Kishore Kumar
Kishore Kumar
किशोर कुमार
किशोर कुमार
Bollywood

किशोर कुमार ने इंदिरा गांधी से भी लिया था पंगा, आकाशवाणी पर इस वजह से बैन हो गए थे गीत

4 अगस्त 2019

गुलमर्ग-सोनमर्ग और डल झील से रौनक गायब
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीर: गुलमर्ग-सोनमर्ग और डल झील से रौनक गायब, लोगों का सवाल- आखिर क्या होने वाला है

4 अगस्त 2019

Bollywood

Friendship day: पक्के दोस्त हैं ये 16 सेलेब्स, बॉलीवुड में मशहूर है इन सबकी दोस्ती

4 अगस्त 2019

Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, juhi Chawla
Aamir Khan and Salman
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora
Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty
Bollywood

Friendship day: पक्के दोस्त हैं ये 16 सेलेब्स, बॉलीवुड में मशहूर है इन सबकी दोस्ती

4 अगस्त 2019

यहां पर हैं नौकरी के ढेरो मौके, क्या आप हैं तैयार
Himalayan Institute of Technology

यहां पर हैं नौकरी के ढेरो मौके, क्या आप हैं तैयार
दिल्ली में उमर अब्दुल्ला और फारूक अब्दुल्ला ने पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी से मुलाकात (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

...तो अब्दुल्ला और प्रधानमंत्री के बीच कश्मीर को लेकर हुई थीं ये बातें

4 अगस्त 2019

क्लस्टर बम
India News

क्या है क्लस्टर बम, जिसे लेकर पाकिस्तान फैला रहा झूठ

4 अगस्त 2019

Bollywood

किशोर कुमार, अरबाज का जन्मदिन और संजय और त्रिशाला में बढ़ती दूरियां सहित ये हैं 5 बड़ी खबरें

4 अगस्त 2019

Bollywood
Arbaaz Khan, Salman Khan
Trishala With Sanjay Dutt
Bollywood Actors
Bollywood

किशोर कुमार, अरबाज का जन्मदिन और संजय और त्रिशाला में बढ़ती दूरियां सहित ये हैं 5 बड़ी खबरें

4 अगस्त 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
विज्ञापन
mehbooba mufti mehbooba mufti about atal bihari vajpayee ji mehbooba mufti about atal bihari atal bihari vajpayee kashmir news
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

सात आतंकी किए ढेर
Jammu

तस्वीरों में देखिए किस तरह भारतीय सेना ने पाक बैट को सिखाया सबक, सात को मार गिराया

4 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
World

3डी बायो-प्रिंटिंग से बनाए मानव हृदय के हिस्से, दावा- जल्द ही बन सकेगा पूरी तरह काम करने वाला दिल

4 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
पीएम मोदी
India News

भाजपा सांसदों की क्लास में बोले पीएम मोदी- जमीन से जुड़े कार्यकर्ता बने रहें 

4 अगस्त 2019

फाइल
Jammu

भारतीय सेना का बैट पर वार, जानिए कब-कब हमारे वीर सपूतों के साथ इसने की कायराना हरकतें

4 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

असम की तर्ज पर पूरे देशवासियों का ब्योरा तैयार कराएगी सरकार, सितंबर 2020 तक 'एनपीआर'

4 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, juhi Chawla
Bollywood

Friendship day: पक्के दोस्त हैं ये 16 सेलेब्स, बॉलीवुड में मशहूर है इन सबकी दोस्ती

4 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Education

450 भारतीय छात्रों को ईयू ने दी प्रतिष्ठित इरास्मस छात्रवृत्ति, 15 साल में 5900 पा चुके हैं मौका

4 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

हांगकांग जा रहे विमान में बीमार पड़ा बच्चा, चेन्नई में करानी पड़ी आपात लैंडिंग

4 अगस्त 2019

पांच सदस्यों की हत्या करके युवक ने की खुदकुशी
Chandigarh

पंजाबः मोगा में परिवार के पांच सदस्यों की हत्या कर युवक ने की खुदकुशी, छोड़ा 19 पेज का सुसाइड नोट

3 अगस्त 2019

वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण
India News

वित्त मंत्रालय में अब प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के दौरान पत्रकार नहीं पूछे पाएंगे सवाल, करना होगा 'ईमेल'

3 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jammu

नापाक हरकत को अंजाम देने की फिराक में पाक सेना, कई जगहों पर नई तोपें लगाईं

पाकिस्तानी सेना ने जिले में उस पार अपने कब्जे वाले नियंत्रण रेखा से सटे इलाकों के स्कूलों में शनिवार से छुट्टियां करा दी हैं।

4 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
भारतीय सेना
Jammu

जम्मू में चार हजार जवानों को तैनात किया गया, सुबह छह बजे से लागू हो जाएगी धारा 144

5 अगस्त 2019

फारूख अब्दुल्ला और महबूबा मुफ्ती
Jammu

फारूक अब्दुल्ला की भारत-पाकिस्तान से अपील, ऐसा कोई भी कदम न उठाएं जिससे बढ़े तनाव

4 अगस्त 2019

मारे गए आतंकी
Jammu

भारतीय सेना ने पाक से कहा- सफेद झंडा लेकर आओ और BAT कमांडो के शव ले जाओ

4 अगस्त 2019

फारूक अब्दुल्ला के आवास पर रविवार शाम हुई सर्वदलीय बैठक
Jammu

370 और 35-ए हटाने का करेंगे विरोध, राष्ट्रपति और प्रधानमंत्री से मिलेगा प्रतिनिधिमंडलः अब्दुल्ला

5 अगस्त 2019

इरफान पठान
Jammu

घाटी में तनाव का असर क्रिकेट पर भी पड़ा, जेकेसीए ने इरफान पठान को कश्मीर छोड़ने को कहा

4 अगस्त 2019

सात आतंकी किए ढेर
Jammu

कश्मीर: BAT के मंसूबे नाकाम, सेना ने घुसपैठ कर रहे सात आतंकी किए ढेर

4 अगस्त 2019

यासीन मलिक
Jammu

यासीन मलिक की मृत्यु को लेकर उड़ी अफवाह, जेल अधिकारियों ने किया खंडन

4 अगस्त 2019

भारतीय वायुसेना का मालवाहक विमान
Jammu

अमरनाथ यात्रियों को कश्मीर से एयरलिफ्ट करने के लिए बुलाया गया वायु सेना का सी-17 विमान

3 अगस्त 2019

छात्र-छात्राओं को हॉस्टल खाली करने का फरमान (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

कश्मीरः इस्लामिक यूनिवर्सिटी के छात्र-छात्राओं को हॉस्टल खाली करने का निर्देश

4 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

सोनभद्र नरसंहार: सीएम योगी का बड़ा एक्शन, डीएम और एसपी पर गिरी गाज

सोनभद्र नरसंहार को लेकर सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कड़ी कार्रवाई की है। योगी ने जिले के डीएम और एसपी को हटा दिया है। साथ ही कई अधिकारियों के खिलाफ केस भी दर्ज किए गए हैं।

4 अगस्त 2019

उन्नाव 1:00

पेशी के लिए दिल्ली भेजे गए कुलदीप सिंह, जेल के बाहर की पीड़िता के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना

4 अगस्त 2019

कश्मीर 2:19

इस बार जम्मू-कश्मीर में आर-पार की लड़ाई!

4 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 4:05

सस्पेंस थ्रिलर वेब फिल्म में नज़र आएंगे अमित साध, जानिए क्या है फिल्म की कहानी

4 अगस्त 2019

शहीद रामवीर सिंह 3:27

मथुरा के लाल शहीद रामवीर सिंह को दी गई नम आंखों से विदाई,शोपियां एनकाउंटर में हुए शहीद

4 अगस्त 2019

Related

भारतीय सेना
Jammu

सीमा पर क्लस्टर बम के इस्तेमाल का पाकिस्तानी सेना का आरोप झूठा और निराधार: सेना

3 अगस्त 2019

CRIME NEWS
Jammu

कश्मीर में रहने वाले जम्मू के मुलाजिम सहमे

5 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर की यात्रा कैंसिल करने जा रहे हैं तो ध्यान दें, रेलवे ने अगले 48 घंटे के लिए दी यह छूट

4 अगस्त 2019

घाटी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: एडवाइजरी के बाद अफवाहों से लोगों में डर, राशन-पानी के लिए लगीं लाइनें

3 अगस्त 2019

महबूबा मुफ्ती
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर बैंक घोटाला में एसीबी ने महबूबा से मांगा जवाब, मुफ्ती बोलीं- ये हथकंडे नहीं चल पाएंगे

4 अगस्त 2019

भारतीय सेना (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

कश्मीर में मची अफरातफरी के बीच सुरक्षाबलों ने एक आतंकी को किया ढेर, सोपोर में मुठभेड़ जारी

3 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited