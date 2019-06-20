शहर चुनें

Marine Commandos of Indian Navy rescued two ladies from Wular Lake

नेवी के जवानों ने वुलर झील में डूब रही मां-बेटी को बचाया

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, जम्मू Updated Thu, 20 Jun 2019 01:45 AM IST
जान बचाई
जान बचाई - फोटो : ANI
एशिया की सबसे लंबी वुलर झील में नाव पलटने से डूब रही मां-बेटी को वीरवार को नेवी के जवानों ने बचा लिया। कश्मीर की वुलर झील में दोपहर के समय राफिका बेगम और उनकी बेटी लाली जान नाव से सफर कर रहे थे कि नेवी कैंप के करीब नाव पलट गई। 
नेवीकर्मी ने मां-बेटी को डूबते देख स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से बचाव अभियान चलाया और उन्हें सुरक्षित बाहर निकाल लिया। पुलिस अधिकारी ने हादसे की पुष्टि करते हुए बताया कि बचाव कार्य में नेवी के जवानों के अलावा पुलिस व स्थानीय लोग भी शामिल रहे। 

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

जम्मू-कश्मीर के राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक
Jammu

राज्यपाल मलिक का बड़ा बयान, पाकिस्तानी आकाओं के दबाव में कराए जाते हैं घाटी में हमले

जम्मू-कश्मीर के राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक ने कहा कि आतंक के आकाओं को यहां की शांति रास नहीं आ रही है। एक दबाव के तहत वह यहां आतंकी हमले करा रहे हैं। जल्द ही इस आतंकवाद को जड़ से उखाड़ फेंक दिया जाएगा।

19 जून 2019

धान की रोपाई के लिए दूसरे राज्यों से पहुंचने लगे श्रमिक
Jammu

धान की रोपाई के लिए दूसरे राज्यों से पहुंचने लगे श्रमिक

20 जून 2019

दिल्ली पुलिस के खिलाफ किया विरोध प्रदर्शन
Jammu

दिल्ली पुलिस के खिलाफ किया विरोध प्रदर्शन

20 जून 2019

चमलयाल दरगाह पर मेला 27 को
Jammu

चमलयाल दरगाह पर मेला 27 को

20 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: आईईडी तैयार कर एक और हमले की थी साजिश, पांच दहशतगर्द सामग्री समेत गिरफ्तार

19 जून 2019

चंबा के रहमत ने जीता नगरोटा दंगल
Jammu

चंबा के रहमत ने जीता नगरोटा दंगल

20 जून 2019

मनीत कुमार (फाइल)
Jammu

सेल्फी बनी काल, पत्थर पर चढ़ कर खीच रहा था फोटो, पैर फिसला फिर देखिए क्या हुआ

19 जून 2019

बचाव कार्य में जुटी पुलिस
Jammu

रोपवे खराब होने से तवी नदी के ऊपर साढ़े तीन घंटे तक लटके रहे पांच लोग, इस आईडिया ने बचाई जान

19 जून 2019

कार हादसे में एक की मौत, तीन दिन की मासूम घायल
Jammu

कार हादसे में एक की मौत, तीन दिन की मासूम घायल

20 जून 2019

इनसेट: पुलवामा हमले में कार मालिक आतंकी सज्जाद भट
Jammu

मारा गया जैश कमांडर सज्जाद भट, पुलवामा हमले में इस्तेमाल हुई थी इसकी कार

18 जून 2019

संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में बुजुर्ग की मौत
Jammu

संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में बुजुर्ग की मौत

20 जून 2019

encounter anantnag
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर : अनंतनाग में 24 घंटे के भीतर दूसरा एनकाउंटर, दो आतंकी ढेर, एक जवान शहीद

18 जून 2019

सेल्फी लेते समय चिनाब में गिरा युवक
Jammu

सेल्फी लेते समय चिनाब में गिरा युवक

20 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुलवामा में आतंकियों ने पुलिस स्टेशन पर किया ग्रेनेड हमला, आठ लोग घायल

18 जून 2019

छात्रों को हिरासत में लिए जाने पर भड़के पालीटेक्निक कालेज के विद्यार्थी
Jammu

छात्रों को हिरासत में लिए जाने पर भड़के पालीटेक्निक कालेज के विद्यार्थी

20 जून 2019

कछुआ चाल में चल रहा सुभाष स्टेडियम के कायाकल्प का काम
Jammu

कछुआ चाल में चल रहा सुभाष स्टेडियम के कायाकल्प का काम

20 जून 2019

