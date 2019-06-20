नेवी के जवानों ने वुलर झील में डूब रही मां-बेटी को बचाया

Jammu & Kashmir: Marine Commandos (MARCOS) of Indian Navy rescued two ladies from Wular Lake when their boat laden with domestic items capsized on way to Bandipore from Sopore. Two MARCOS divers immediately jumped in water & pulled the ladies to safety. pic.twitter.com/XSOl0wh2hp— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2019
जम्मू-कश्मीर के राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक ने कहा कि आतंक के आकाओं को यहां की शांति रास नहीं आ रही है। एक दबाव के तहत वह यहां आतंकी हमले करा रहे हैं। जल्द ही इस आतंकवाद को जड़ से उखाड़ फेंक दिया जाएगा।
19 जून 2019