Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Lt Governor Manoj Sinha announces Rs 50 lakh as first instalment of untied grant to all Deputy Commissioners across Jammu kashmir

जम्मू : लंबे समय से लंबित जेट्टी ब्रिज को पूरा करने के लिए उपराज्यपाल ने स्वीकृत की 21 करोड़ की धनराशि

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, जम्मू Updated Wed, 19 Aug 2020 05:16 PM IST
उपराज्यपाल मनोज सिन्हा
उपराज्यपाल मनोज सिन्हा - फोटो : अमर उजाला

ख़बर सुनें
सूचना और जनसंपर्क विभाग, जम्मू-कश्मीर सरकार ने जानकारी दी है कि उपराज्यपाल मनोज सिन्हा ने बुधवार को बारामूला का दौरा किया और लंबे समय से लंबित जेट्टी ब्रिज को पूरा करने के लिए जेकेआईडीएफसी के तहत 21 करोड़ की धनराशि स्वीकृत की। उपराज्यपाल  ने बारामूला में विभिन्न विकास परियोजनाओं का भी उद्घाटन किया।
इसी के साथ उपराज्यपाल मनोज सिन्हा ने जम्मू-कश्मीर में सभी उपायुक्तों को तत्काल अनुदान की पहली किस्त के रूप में 50 लाख रुपये देने की घोषणा की। इस अनुदान का उपयोग तत्काल प्रकृति की जनता की मांगों को पूरा करने और जम्मू-कश्मीर में समग्र विकास के लिए किया जाएगा।
lt governor manoj sinha deputy commissioners jammu kashmir

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

