जम्मू : लंबे समय से लंबित जेट्टी ब्रिज को पूरा करने के लिए उपराज्यपाल ने स्वीकृत की 21 करोड़ की धनराशि

सूचना और जनसंपर्क विभाग, जम्मू-कश्मीर सरकार ने जानकारी दी है कि उपराज्यपाल मनोज सिन्हा ने बुधवार को बारामूला का दौरा किया और लंबे समय से लंबित जेट्टी ब्रिज को पूरा करने के लिए जेकेआईडीएफसी के तहत 21 करोड़ की धनराशि स्वीकृत की। उपराज्यपाल ने बारामूला में विभिन्न विकास परियोजनाओं का भी उद्घाटन किया।

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha today visited Baramulla & approved ₹21 crore funding under JKIDFC for completing long pending Jetty Bridge within 2 years. L-G also e-inaugurated various developmental projects at Baramulla: Department of Information and Public Relations, Govt of J&K pic.twitter.com/JjPKvKdNzb