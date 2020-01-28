शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh visited Jammu Kashmir Police Headquarter

लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल रणबीर सिंह पहुंचे पुलिस मुख्यालय, अधिकारियों के साथ कई अहम मुद्दों पर हुई बातचीत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Tue, 28 Jan 2020 05:14 PM IST
विज्ञापन
लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल रणबीर सिंह पहुंचे पुलिस मुख्यालय
लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल रणबीर सिंह पहुंचे पुलिस मुख्यालय - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
सेना की उत्तरी कमान के आर्मी कमांडर लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल रणबीर सिंह ने आज जम्मू और कश्मीर पुलिस मुख्यालय का जम्मू में दौरा किया। सिंह ने जम्मू कश्मीर पुलिस विभाग के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों के साथ बातचीत की। सूत्रों के मुताबिक सिंह और अधिकारियों के बीच प्रदेश की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था समेत कई अहम मुद्दों पर बातचीत हुई। इस दौरान जम्मू कश्मीर पुलिस के मुखिया दिलबाग सिंह भी मौजूद रहे।
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

एमबीबीएस छात्रा की मौत का मामला
Kanpur

एमबीबीएस छात्रा ने की खुदकुशी, अमृता की डायरी से खुल सकता है 'मौत का राज', पिता के आरोपों ने चौंकाया

28 जनवरी 2020

Bollywood

आयुष्मान को 'गे' के किरदार में देख कैसा था बेटे का रिएक्शन, जवाब सुन भर आईं मां की आंखें

28 जनवरी 2020

Ayushmann Khurrana
Tahira Kashyap
Ayushmann Khurrana
शुभ मंगल ज्यादा सावधान
Bollywood

आयुष्मान को 'गे' के किरदार में देख कैसा था बेटे का रिएक्शन, जवाब सुन भर आईं मां की आंखें

28 जनवरी 2020

Bollywood

माता-पिता की शादी से दो साल पहले हुआ था श्रुति हासन का जन्म, नशे की वजह से करियर को हुआ नुकसान

28 जनवरी 2020

Shruti Haasan
shruti haasan
Kamal Haasan
माइक कॉर्सेल, श्रृति हासन
Bollywood

माता-पिता की शादी से दो साल पहले हुआ था श्रुति हासन का जन्म, नशे की वजह से करियर को हुआ नुकसान

28 जनवरी 2020

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
gaurav chandel
Delhi NCR

गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांड: आरोपी उमेश ने बताया बड़ा सच, मसूरी से पहले तीन दिन यहां खड़ी की थी कार

28 जनवरी 2020

nirbhaya case mukesh singh
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के दोषी मुकेश की याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में कल को होगी सुनवाई

27 जनवरी 2020

MBBS student suicide
Kanpur

एमबीबीएस छात्रा का सुसाइड नोट पढ़ पुलिस भी हैरान, क्यों लिखा था मेरे पास सबकुछ है...दर्द, डर और तनाव

28 जनवरी 2020

कराएं वसंत पंचमी पर बासर के सरस्वती मंदिर में पूजा, पढ़ाई व प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं में मिलती है सफलता :29 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

कराएं वसंत पंचमी पर बासर के सरस्वती मंदिर में पूजा, पढ़ाई व प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं में मिलती है सफलता :29 जनवरी 2020
ranbir singh jammu kashmir police headquarter jammu kashmir police
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Nirbhaya Case Mukesh plea in supreme court against mercy plea rejection all update
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के दोषी मुकेश का आरोप- तिहाड़ में अक्षय के साथ शारीरिक संबंध बनाने को कहा गया

28 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

प्रेमी संग पकड़ी गई नवविवाहिता को ग्रामीणों ने दी तालिबानी सजा, दोनों की नाक काट दी

28 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
dia mirza
Bollywood

Dia Mirza : इवेंट में ये बात कहकर फूट-फूटकर रोने लगीं हीरोइन, वायरल हो रहा वीडियो

28 जनवरी 2020

जानकारी देती पुलिस
Kanpur

युवती ने एकतरफा प्रेम में युवक पर तेजाब फेंका, हालत गंभीर, घटना से लोग हैरान

28 जनवरी 2020

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

NZvIND: तीसरे टी-20 में विराट बनेंगे 'किंग कोहली', एक साथ तोड़ सकते हैं ये तीन बड़े रिकॉर्ड

28 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
gaurav chandel murder case
Delhi NCR

गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांड में अब तक का सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, मारना नहीं चाहते थे बदमाश, ये था मकसद

28 जनवरी 2020

gaurav chandel
Delhi NCR

गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांड: आरोपी उमेश ने बताया बड़ा सच, मसूरी से पहले तीन दिन यहां खड़ी की थी कार

28 जनवरी 2020

pooja bhatt
Bollywood

शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शन को लेकर खुलकर सामने आईं पूजा भट्ट, बोलीं- 'CAA से मेरा घर बंट जाएगा'

28 जनवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case
Delhi

Nirbhaya Case: मां-पत्नी व भतीजे को देख फूट-फूटकर रोया दोषी अक्षय, पति के रोने पर बीवी ने किया ये काम

28 जनवरी 2020

तानाजी और छपाक
Bollywood

18वें दिन भी अजय देवगन की 'तानाजी' का जलवा कायम, दीपिका की 'छपाक' जुटा पाई इतने लाख

28 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

उपराज्यपाल गिरीश चंद्र मुर्मू, राज्यसभा सांसद फैयाज अहमद मीर
Jammu

उपराज्यपाल मुर्मू के बयान पर भड़के पीडीपी सांसद मीर, पूछा- क्या पहले हम पाकिस्तानी थे?

उपराज्यपाल गिरीश चंद्र मुर्मू के हालिया बयान, अनुच्छेद-370 के खात्मे के बाद जम्मू-कश्मीर पूरी तरह से भारत में शामिल हुआ, पर सियासी घमासान मच गया है।

28 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
उपराज्यपाल आरके माथुर
Jammu

लद्दाख में हवाई अड्डे का होगा विस्तार, दूर संचार सेवाएं भी बढ़ेंगी- उपराज्यपाल

28 जनवरी 2020

कश्मीर में प्रीपेड मोबाइल और इंटरनेट बहाल
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः घाटी में मोबाइल फोन व इंटरनेट सेवाएं फिर हुईं शुरू

27 जनवरी 2020

पुलिस मेडल का नाम अब जम्मू कश्मीर पुलिस मेडल होगा
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः वीरता पुरस्कार से हटा शेख अब्दुल्ला का नाम, सरकार के कदम पर मचा सियासी घमासान

27 जनवरी 2020

उपराज्यपाल गिरीश चंद्र मुर्मू
Jammu

गणतंत्र दिवस: ऐतिहासिक पलों का गवाह बना जम्मू का एमए स्टेडियम, मुर्मू बोले- पिछला साल बदलाव का था

26 जनवरी 2020

Air India placed a hoarding at Lal Chowk, in Srinagar congratulating people on the 71st RepublicDay
Jammu

एयर इंडिया ने लाल चौक पर लगाए बैनर, यात्रियों को खिलाएं लड्डू, बांटे 30,000 झंडे

27 जनवरी 2020

महबूबा मुफ्ती, इल्तिजा मुफ्ती
Jammu

महबूबा मुफ्ती की बेटी ने एसएसजी बलों पर लगाया उत्पीड़न का आरोप

24 जनवरी 2020

उपराज्यपाल गिरीश चंद्र मुर्मू
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः प्रदेश सरकार ने विस्थापितों की समस्याओं के निवारण के लिए गठित की कमेटी

27 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jammu

गणतंत्र दिवस का तोहफाः पूरे जम्मू-कश्मीर में 2जी मोबाइल इंटरनेट बहाल

25 जनवरी 2020

एलओसी
Jammu

गणतंत्र दिवस: नियंत्रण रेखा, अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा पर पाकिस्तान के साथ नहीं हुआ मिठाइयों का आदान-प्रदान

27 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

इजराइल का एक जासूस जो बनने वाला था दुश्मन देश का रक्षामंत्री

जासूसों की एक अलग ही दुनिया होती है। वह दूसरे देशों में जाकर वहां की खुफिया जानकारी अपने देश की खुफिया एजेंसी को भेजते हैं, लेकिन यह कहने-सुनने में जितना आसान लगता है, असल जिंदगी में यह उतना ही मुश्किल काम है।

28 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:34

दुनिया के सारे समंदर सूख जाएं तो क्या होगा?

28 जनवरी 2020

विराट कोहली 1:42

इंडिया बनाम न्यूजीलैंड : तीसरे टी-20 में विराट एक साथ तोड़ सकते हैं ये बड़े रिकॉर्ड

28 जनवरी 2020

शरजील इमाम 1:25

शरजील इमाम बिहार के जहानाबाद से गिरफ्तार, असम को लेकर दिया था भड़काऊ बयान

28 जनवरी 2020

मैन वर्सेज वाइल्ड 1:41

पीएम मोदी के बाद अब 'मैन वर्सेज वाइल्ड' में बियर ग्रिल्स के साथ दिखेंगे सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत

28 जनवरी 2020

Related

बीएसएफ मुख्यालय सांबा, पार्सल से पहुंचा आईईडी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः सांबा बीएसएफ मुख्यालय पर पार्सल बम भेजने के आरोप में एक जवान गिरफ्तार

22 जनवरी 2020

निलंबित डीएसपी दविंदर सिंह मामला
Jammu

निलंबित डीएसपी मामलाः 15 दिन की रिमांड पर भेजे गए दविंदर सिंह समेत चार आरोपी

23 जनवरी 2020

ग्रेनेड हमला श्रीनगर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: श्रीनगर में आतंकियों ने पुलिस पोस्ट पर किया ग्रेनेड से हमला, एक जवान घायल

24 जनवरी 2020

19 अधिकारियों को परम विशिष्ट सेवा पदक
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः परम विशिष्ट सेवा पदक से सम्मानित किए जाएंगे ये 19 सैन्य अधिकारी

25 जनवरी 2020

रावी और उज्ज दरिया के पानी को पाकिस्तान में जाने से रोकने की कवायद तेज
Jammu

जल्द ही तड़पेगा पाकिस्तान, केंद्रीय मंत्री शेखावत बोले- पानी रोकने का काम पूरा करें

23 जनवरी 2020

सेना प्रमुख मुकुंद नरवाने पहुंचे उधमपुर
Jammu

दुश्मन की नापाक हरकत का जवाब देने को रहें तैयार: सेना प्रमुख

23 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited