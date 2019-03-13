शहर चुनें

जम्मू-कश्मीर के डोडा में भूस्खलन, 36 से ज्यादा दुकानें दबीं

भाषा, श्रीनगर Updated Wed, 13 Mar 2019 03:58 PM IST
जम्मू-कश्मीर के डोडा जिले में एक ग्रामीण बाजार में बुधवार सुबह भूस्खलन के कारण करीब तीन दर्जन दुकानें दब गईं। भद्रवाह के पुलिस अधीक्षक राज सिंह गौरिया ने बताया कि इस घटना में किसी के हताहत होने की खबर नहीं है। 
यह घटना जिला मुख्यालय से 65 किलोमीटर दूर भालेसा के भथरी बाजार में हुई। गौरिया तलाश और बचाव अभियान की निगरानी कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने प्राथमिक तौर पर मिली सूचना के अनुसार बताया कि करीब तीन दर्जन दकानें भूस्खलन के कारण दब गईं। 

घबराए हुए नागरिकों ने बताया कि काफी तेज आवाज सुनकर उनकी आंख खुली।
 

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

