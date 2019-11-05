शहर चुनें

जम्मू-कश्मीरः पति-पत्नी मिलकर करते थे नशा तस्करी, पुलिस ने किया पर्दाफाश, तीन गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Tue, 05 Nov 2019 11:36 AM IST
जम्मू कश्मीर पुलिस
जम्मू कश्मीर पुलिस - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
केंद्रशासित प्रदेश जम्मू कश्मीर के अनंतनाग में पुलिस को बड़ी सफलता मिली है। यहां पुलिस ने नशा तस्करी से जुड़े तीन लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। पकड़े गए आरोपियों में एक दंपति भी शामिल है। ये आरोपी महिला का सहारा लेकर नशे की सामग्री तस्करी करते थे। इनके पास से छह किलोग्राम निषिद्ध नशीला पदार्थ बरामद किया गया है। पुलिस ने आरोपियों के पास से एक वाहन भी जब्त किया है। साथ ही तीनों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है।
kashmir police drug supply anantnag
भारतीय सेना, फाइल फोटो
Jammu

पाकिस्तान ने फिर की नापाक हरकत, कस्बा-कीरनी सेक्टर में किया संघर्षविराम का उल्लंघन

पाकिस्तान अपनी नापाक हरकतों से बाज नहीं आ रहा है। मंगलवार को पाक सेना ने कस्बा और कीरनी सेक्टर में संघर्षविराम का उल्लंघन किया। इस दौरान सीमा पार से गोलाबारी व मोर्टार शेलिंग की गई। भारतीय सेना ने पाकिस्तान की इस नापाक हरकत का मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया है।

5 नवंबर 2019

आतंकी ठिकाना
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः बाग में पढ़ाया जा रहा था आतंक का पाठ, लश्कर आतंकी सज्जाद के ठिकाने पर पुलिस का छापा

4 नवंबर 2019

आतंकी (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः सुरक्षाबलों को मिली बड़ी कामयाबी, लश्कर का एक आतंकवादी गिरफ्तार

2 नवंबर 2019

उप राज्यपाल गिरीश चंद्र मुर्मू
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः उपराज्यपाल के सलाहकार बन सकते हैं कुछ सियासतदान, चर्चा में हैं ये दो नाम

2 नवंबर 2019

नजीर लावे को पीडीपी ने पार्टी से निकाला
Jammu

नजीर लावे को भारी पड़ा उपराज्यपाल के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में शामिल होना, पीडीपी ने किया निष्कासित

1 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः संपत्ति का हक मिलने पर चहकीं दूसरे राज्यों में ब्याही गईं बेटियां

1 नवंबर 2019

municipl commeti
Jammu

शहर में डायरेक्ट टैक्स लगाने की तैयारी

5 नवंबर 2019

demo pic
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः यूटी बनते ही स्टेटहुड बन गया बड़ा सियासी मुद्दा, आंदोलन का आह्वान

1 नवंबर 2019

उपराज्यपाल मुर्मू ने जितेंद्र सिंह से की मुलाकात
Jammu

उपराज्यपाल मुर्मू ने केंद्रीय राज्य मंत्री जितेंद्र सिंह से की मुलाकात, इन मुद्दों पर हुई बात

4 नवंबर 2019

बार एसोसिएशन आरएस पुरा के बैनर तले विरोध- प्रदर्शन करते वकील
Jammu

नए कानून के खिलाफ भड़के वकीलों ने किया प्रदर्शन

5 नवंबर 2019

