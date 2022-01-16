जम्मू-कश्मीर: गणतंत्र दिवस से पहले अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा पर सुरक्षा कड़ी, सुरक्षाबलों ने सांबा जिले में चलाया सर्च अभियान 

Jammu & Kashmir | Army, J&K Police, CRPF personnel carry out patrolling in Samba. "To upgrade security and prevent infiltration from the other side, short range patrolling including night patrolling is always underway," says Guru Ram Bhardwaj, DSP Operation pic.twitter.com/9TjlVSCSRe— ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.