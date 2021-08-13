जम्मू-कश्मीर: सरोला जंगल से सुरक्षाबलों ने पुरानी प्राकृतिक दरार से जब्त किए भारी मात्रा में हथियार और गोला-बारूद

विज्ञापन

जम्मू-कश्मीर में डोडा जिले के सरोला जंगल से सुरक्षाबलों ने संयुक्त अभियान के दौरान एक दशक पुरानी प्राकृतिक दरार से भारी मात्रा में हथियार और गोला-बारूद जब्त किया। भारतीय सेना ने जानकारी दी कि इसमें एक चीनी पिस्तौल, एक 12 बोर राइफल, 2 देसी बंदूकें, पांच चीनी ग्रेनेड और विस्फोटक शामिल थे।



In a joint operation, large cache of arms & ammunition seized from a decade-old natural crevasse in Sarola forest of Doda district. The cache included one Chinese pistol, one 12 Bore Rifle, 2 country-made hand-guns, five Chinese grenades, and explosives: Indian Army pic.twitter.com/0qi7XJ5p3m — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2021