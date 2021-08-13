बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Jammu-Kashmir: Security forces seized a huge amount of arms and ammunition from the old natural rift from Sarola forest

जम्मू-कश्मीर: सरोला जंगल से सुरक्षाबलों ने पुरानी प्राकृतिक दरार से जब्त किए भारी मात्रा में हथियार और गोला-बारूद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Published by: करिश्मा चिब Updated Fri, 13 Aug 2021 11:06 PM IST

सार

इसमें एक चीनी पिस्तौल, एक 12 बोर राइफल, 2 देसी बंदूकें, पांच चीनी ग्रेनेड और विस्फोटक भी बरामद हुए।
 
विज्ञापन
बरामद किए हथियार
बरामद किए हथियार - फोटो : ani

पढ़ें अब तक की सभी ट्रेंडिंग खबरें!

ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

विज्ञापन

जम्मू-कश्मीर में डोडा जिले के सरोला जंगल से सुरक्षाबलों ने संयुक्त अभियान के दौरान एक दशक पुरानी प्राकृतिक दरार से भारी मात्रा में हथियार और गोला-बारूद जब्त किया। भारतीय सेना ने जानकारी दी कि इसमें एक चीनी पिस्तौल, एक 12 बोर राइफल, 2 देसी बंदूकें, पांच चीनी ग्रेनेड और विस्फोटक शामिल थे।



यह भी पढ़ें- जम्मू-कश्मीर: अमरेश्वर मंदिर में छड़ी पूजन, उपराज्यपाल ने प्रदेश में सुख स्मृद्धि के लिए की प्रार्थना

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states jammu jammu and kashmir jammu kashmir news sarola forest doda army millitant
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

भारत बनाम इंग्लैंड 2nd Test लाइव क्रिकेट स्कोर
Cricket News

IND vs ENG: दूसरे दिन का खेल खत्म, इंग्लैंड अब भी भारत से 245 रन पीछे

13 अगस्त 2021

तिरंगा
India News

गोवा: साओ जैसिंटो द्वीप पर तिरंगा फहराने का विरोध, नौसेना को निरस्त करना पड़ा कार्यक्रम

13 अगस्त 2021

हवा में लटकी बस।
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल: पैरापिट से टकराकर हवा में लटकी बस, ऐसे बची 12 यात्रियों की जान, देखें तस्वीरें

13 अगस्त 2021

कंगना रणौत
Bollywood

सोशल मीडिया: बोल्ड तस्वीरों पर ट्रोल होने के बाद कंगना रणौत ने दी प्रतिक्रिया, बोलीं- जो मुझे सनातन धर्म पर ज्ञान...

13 अगस्त 2021

उनमुक्त चंद
Cricket News

संन्यास: उनमुक्त चंद ने भारतीय क्रिकेट को कहा अलविदा, 2012 में टीम को बनाया था विश्व चैंपियन

13 अगस्त 2021

कंगना रणौत
Bollywood

'धाकड़' की शूटिंग पूरी: कंगना रणौत ने साझा की बोल्ड तस्वीरें तो लोगों ने कहा- विदेश जाते ही संस्कृति भूल गईं?

13 अगस्त 2021

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

Horoscope Today 14 August 2021: शनिवार को बन रहा है शुभ योग, इन 5 राशियों के लिए सुनहरा मौका

13 अगस्त 2021

राधिका आप्टे
Bollywood

#BoycottRadhikaApte: राधिका आप्टे की बोल्ड तस्वीर हुई वायरल, भड़के यूजर्स कर रहे बायकॉट करने की मांग

13 अगस्त 2021

रानी मुखर्जी
Bollywood

रानी मुखर्जी: मुंबई में खरीदा आलीशान घर, कीमत 7 करोड़ रुपये से ज्यादा

13 अगस्त 2021

करीना कपूर
Bollywood

सोशल मीडिया: ट्रोलिंग से बेफिक्र करीना ने शेयर की बेटे जहांगीर की तस्वीर, नाम पर हो रहा विवाद

13 अगस्त 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited