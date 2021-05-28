बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Jammu kashmir News : A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Udhampur 

जम्मू-कश्मीर : उधमपुर की कैमिकल फैक्टरी में आग, सेना बुलाई गई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Published by: दुष्यंत शर्मा Updated Fri, 28 May 2021 06:26 AM IST

सार

  • आग इतनी भयानक थी कि भारतीय वायुसेना को बुलाना पड़ा
  • अभी आग पर काबू करने का प्रयास चल रहा है
घटना की जानकारी देते अधिकारी...
घटना की जानकारी देते अधिकारी... - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

जम्मू-कश्मीर के उधमपुर में एक कैमिकल फैक्टरी में कल देर रात आग लग गई। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार आग इतनी भयानक थी कि भारतीय वायुसेना को बुलाना पड़ा। अभी आग पर काबू करने का प्रयास चल रहा है। 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

