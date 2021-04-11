बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
जम्मू-कश्मीर: उप-राज्यपाल की उपायुक्तों के साथ बैठक, रमजान और नवरात्रि को लेकर दिए ये निर्देश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Published by: प्रशांत कुमार Updated Sun, 11 Apr 2021 08:12 PM IST

सार

  • उप-राज्यपाल ने आगामी त्योहारों के मद्देनजर लोगों के लिए सभी बुनियादी सुविधाएं सुनिश्चित करने का निर्देश दिया है। अमरनाथ यात्रा से संबंधित तैयारियों के बारे में उपायुक्तों से जानकारी ली
जम्मू-कश्मीर के उप-राज्यपाल मनोज सिन्हा
जम्मू-कश्मीर के उप-राज्यपाल मनोज सिन्हा - फोटो : @manojsinha_
विस्तार

जम्मू-कश्मीर के उप-राज्यपाल मनोज सिन्हा ने रविवार को श्रीनगर में कश्मीर डिवीजन के सभी उपायुक्तों के साथ बैठक की। उन्होंने उपायुक्तों को आगामी रमजान और नवरात्रि पर्व के मद्देनजर अपने-अपने जिलों में लोगों के लिए सभी बुनियादी सुविधाएं सुनिश्चित करने का निर्देश दिया।
इसके साथ ही अमरनाथ यात्रा के मद्देनजर उप-राज्यपाल ने उपायुक्तों को निर्देश दिया कि वे उन जिलों में निर्दिष्ट स्थानों पर पूरी तरह शौचालयों की सुविधा सुनिश्चित करें, जहां से यात्रा गुज़रती है। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने यात्रा से संबंधित तैयारियां के बारे में जानकारी भी हासिल की।

