कश्मीरः गुरेज से बांदीपोरा के बीच फंसे 95 लोगों को प्रशासन ने किया एयरलिफ्ट

यह भी पढ़ें- कब तक जम्मू-कश्मीर के लोग होंगे कुर्बान, भर गए हैं कब्रिस्तान, पाकिस्तान से बात करे सरकारः महबूबा
Bandipora District Administration yesterday airlifted about 95 stranded candidates from Gurez to Bandipora, who were supposed to appear in the upcoming recruitment examination to be held on Feb 28 for Class IV posts: Jammu & Kashmir Administration pic.twitter.com/9QLmXDNPSZ— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.