जम्मू-कश्मीर: अनंतनाग में मिली 1715 बोतल कोडिन, दो लोग गिरफ्तार

जम्मू-कश्मीर के अनंतनाग जिले के तुलखान चौहारे से पुलिस ने 15 कोडिनकी बोतलों के साथ दो व्यक्तियों को गिरफ्तार किया। पुलिस द्वारा पूछताछ करने के बाद तुलखान बिजबेहरा क्षेत्र के एक स्थान पर तलाशी की गई। जहां से पुलिस को कोडिन की 1715 बोतलें बरामद हुई। वहीं पुलिस द्वारा मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है और इस पर कार्रवाई की जा रही है। बता दें कि कोडिन दवा नशीला पदार्थ है जिस पर सरकार द्वारा प्रतिबंध लगाया गया है।
Police party at Tulkhan crossing apprehended two persons in possession of 15 Codeine bottles. Interrogation led to the search at a location in Tulkhan Bijbehara (Anantnag district) from where 1715 bottles of Codeine were recovered: Jammu and Kashmir Police pic.twitter.com/gNs8zebCuS
