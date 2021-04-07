बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Jammu-Kashmir: 1715 bottles of codeine found in Anantnag, two arrested

जम्मू-कश्मीर: अनंतनाग में मिली 1715 बोतल कोडिन, दो लोग गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Published by: करिश्मा चिब Updated Wed, 07 Apr 2021 12:27 PM IST
कौडीन
कौडीन - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें

जम्मू-कश्मीर के अनंतनाग जिले के तुलखान चौहारे से पुलिस ने 15 कोडिनकी बोतलों के साथ दो व्यक्तियों को गिरफ्तार किया। पुलिस द्वारा पूछताछ करने के बाद तुलखान बिजबेहरा क्षेत्र के एक स्थान पर तलाशी की गई। जहां से पुलिस को कोडिन की 1715 बोतलें बरामद हुई। वहीं पुलिस द्वारा मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है और इस पर कार्रवाई की जा रही है। बता दें कि कोडिन दवा नशीला पदार्थ है जिस पर सरकार द्वारा प्रतिबंध लगाया गया है।

city & states jammu codeine anantnag banned
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

