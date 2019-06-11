शहर चुनें

Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Jammu and Kashmir An exchange of fire begins between terrorists and security forces in Shopian

जम्मू-कश्मीरः शोपियां में सुरक्षा बलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Tue, 11 Jun 2019 04:53 AM IST
सुरक्षा बलों और आंतकियों के बीच मुठभेड़
सुरक्षा बलों और आंतकियों के बीच मुठभेड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू और कश्मीर के शोपियां जिले के अवनेरा इलाके में आतंकवादियों और सुरक्षा बलों के बीच मुठभेड़ की खबर है। सेना ने पूरे इलाके की घेरा बंदी कर दी है और आतंकियों के खिलाफ ऑपरेशन चलाया हुआ है। हालांकि अभी तक आतंकियों की संख्या के बारे में कोई आधिकारिक जानकारी नहीं मिल पाई है। 
अभी अधिक जानकारी की प्रतीक्षा है।

indian army militants terrorist
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

