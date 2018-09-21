शहर चुनें

जम्मू-कश्मीरः आतंकियों ने शोपियां से अगवा किए 4 पुलिसवाले, हिजबुल ने दी थी नौकरी छोड़ने की धमकी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मूु Updated Fri, 21 Sep 2018 08:50 AM IST
जम्मू कश्मीर के शोपियां से बृहस्पतिवार सुबह 4 पुलिसवालों के अपहरण की खबर सामने आ रही है। बताया जा रहा है कि जिन पुलिसवालों का अपहरण हुआ है उनमें 3 एसपीओ यानी स्पेशल पुलिस अफसर थे।
पुलिसवाले शोपियां के दो गांवों से अगवा किए गए हैं जिसमें कापरीन और बतागुंड शामिल हैं। पुलिसवालों के गायब होने के बाद उन्हें ढूंढने के लिए सर्च ऑपरेशन चलाया जा रहा है।

मायावती
Lucknow

अयोध्या में राम मंदिर निर्माण पर मायावती ने दी देश के मुस्लिमों को सलाह

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती ने कहा है कि आरएसएस का दिल्ली में तीन दिनों तक चला बहु-प्रचारित संवाद राजनीति से ज्यादा प्रेरित था। यह भाजपा की केंद्र व राज्य सरकार की विफलता से चुनाव के समय लोगों का ध्यान बंटाने के लिए किया गया।

20 सितंबर 2018

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती
Lucknow

बसपा मध्यप्रदेश की सभी 230 सीटों पर लड़ेगी चुनाव, 22 प्रत्याशियों की पहली सूची की जारी

21 सितंबर 2018

Mohan Bhagwat
National

जनता राम मंदिर के लिए नहीं रख सकेगी धैर्य, जल्द से जल्द हो निर्माण : मोहन भागवत

20 सितंबर 2018

पंचायत
Chandigarh

हरियाणा में पंचायत का फरमान, मुस्लिम न दाढ़ी रखेंगे और न पढ़ेंगे नमाज...हिंदी में रखेंगे नाम

19 सितंबर 2018

रणदीप सुरजेवाला
Chandigarh

रणदीप सुरजेवाला ने कहा- समय आ गया है, मोदी अपना 56 इंच का सीना और लाल आंखें दिखाए

20 सितंबर 2018

sparking in ohe on lucknow kanpur route.
Lucknow

बड़े हादसे का शिकार होने से बची शताब्दी एक्सप्रेस, ओएचई में शॉर्ट सर्किट होने से हड़कंप

20 सितंबर 2018

सबूत मिटाने के लिए तस्करों ने कमरों में लगा दी आग
Varanasi

पूर्व बसपा विधायक और अब भाजपा नेता के कॉलेज में मिली अवैध शराब, तस्करों ने लगाई आग

20 सितंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bihar

पटना: 5वीं की छात्रा से प्रिंसिपल और क्लर्क ने 9 महीने तक किया रेप, गर्भवती होने पर हुआ खुलासा

20 सितंबर 2018

4 kids drown to death in a pond during Ganesh Immersion in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh

गणपति विसर्जन के दौरान यूपी में दो युवकों की और मध्य प्रदेश में चार बच्चों की मौत

20 सितंबर 2018

शहीद हेमराज की (फाइल फोटो)
Agra

शहीद हेमराज की पत्नी बोलीं- 'भारतीय जवान एक सिर के बदले 10 सिर लाएं, करारा जवाब दें

20 सितंबर 2018

