Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Indian army in association with an NGO set up a bakery in Mangnar village of Poonch At J&K

घाटी में महिलाओं को रोजगार प्रदान करने के लिए सेना ने की खास पहल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Tue, 04 Jun 2019 03:52 AM IST
बेकरी में काम करती स्थानीय महिलाएं
बेकरी में काम करती स्थानीय महिलाएं - फोटो : ANI
जम्मू और कश्मीर में भारतीय सेना ने महिलाओं को रोजगार के अवसर प्रदान करने के लिए एक खास पहल की है। सेना ने घाटी में एक गैर सरकारी संगठन के साथ मिलकर स्थानीय महिलाओं के लिए रोजगार के अवसर प्रदान करने हेतु एक बेकरी स्थापित की है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक बेकरी पुंछ जिले के मंगनेर गांव में स्थापित की गई है।  
indian army ngo bakery mangnar village poonch j&k jammu जम्मू जम्मू कश्मीर पुंछ रोजगार भारतीय सेना
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

