Ladakh : भारतीय वायुसेना ने लद्दाख की जंस्कार घाटी के गांव से बुजुर्ग महिला को एयरलिफ्ट किया, अस्पताल पहुंचाया

भारतीय वायुसेना ने शनिवार को लद्दाख की जंस्कार घाटी के शेड गांव से एक बुजुर्ग महिला को एयरलिफ्ट किया। बुजुर्ग महिला की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई थी। उसे आगे के इलाज के लिए एयरलिफ्ट कर लेह, लद्दाख ले जाया गया।

IAF airlifts elderly woman in critical medical condition from Zanskar valley in Ladakh



